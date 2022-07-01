After being closed for more than two years, the Aquarium and Touch Tank on Near Island reopened Thursday.
In its first hour, the educational facility that is part of the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center already had been enjoyed by everyone from Kodiak kids to South Carolina families. For 18 of the past 20 years, almost every student in Kodiak has had her or his eyes opened to the complex and delicate nature of marine life by experiencing the Touch Tank.
It is currently open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am to 4:30 pm while Kodiak Island Borough staff prepare a report for the Assembly, which will decide what ongoing hours of operation will be.
“I think this is probably one of the most impressive public display areas that we have for residents and visitors,” said Dave Conrad, the borough’s director of facilities. “Borough staff want to keep it open in a fiscally responsible manner.” It is currently free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.