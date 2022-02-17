There are 143 known, active cases of COVID, the Emergency Operations Center reported on Wednesday. This is a 13% increase from the number of known, active cases on Monday and a 14% decrease from the number of cases on Feb. 9.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,783 known cases of COVID on the island.
There are no active hospitalizations related to COVID as of Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 117 people have been hospitalized and 11 people have died due to problems associated with COVID.
