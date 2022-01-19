Protecting the community against COVID just got easier: The Biden administration started giving out half a billion COVID tests for free on Tuesday.
As COVID cases dramatically increase on the island, the at-home tests can keep the community safer by more quickly diagnosing people with the virus, said Ashley Frost, lab director at the Kodiak Area Native Association.
“I think that one of the best impacts of the Biden administration distributing tests is the access,” Frost said. “If you have symptoms, you should be able to get a test.”
COVID has been spreading rapidly on the island. On Friday, the Emergency Operations Center reported there were 834 known, active cases of COVID-19 on the island. Since the start of January, 913 people have tested positive for COVID.
Since the start of the month, KANA alone has diagnosed 538 positive cases as of Tuesday, according to Frost. Before January, the highest number of positive COVID cases it tested were during December 2020 and September 2021, she said. During those two month, KANA tested less than 338 positive cases.
KANA has been testing around 150 to 200 people a day, Frost said. The limiting factor for KANA is not the number of tests there are but the number of people who can administer them, KANA’s Medical Director Dr. Elise Pletnikoff said.
There are 14 people who work in KANA’s lab, seven of whom test for COVID cases. Since the start of the pandemic, KANA has offered tests six days a week, every week.
“We’ve pretty much tapped all of the resources that Kodiak has between all of the different health centers,” Frost said. “What Kodiak has to offer is really what is being employed.”
At-home tests will provide quicker results and will expedite the process of entering quarantine, Pletnikoff said. The quicker people enter quarantine, the less people they spread the virus to, according to the United State Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends that people use at-home tests once they start showing symptoms of COVID, at least give days after close contact with someone who has COVID, or before attending indoor gathering with people who are at risk of severe disease of the unvaccinated.
COVID reporting is going to chance, according to Frost. It will be harder to track the results of the at-home tests, so the Emergency Operations Center will most likely be underreporting the known, active COVID cases as a result, she said.
KANA will still be offering COVID tests by appointment only. The test center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The testing site is at 3472 Rezanof Dr. E. Appointments can be made by calling 907-486-9870. The waiting time for a test is usually one day or less.
The website for ordering tests, COVIDTest.gov, went live Tuesday. The tests take an average of 7-12 days to ship, according to the White House. People should order these tests in advance, so that they are available as soon as COVID symptoms appear, Frost said. Every household is eligible for four at-home tests.
