The Kodiak Asphalt Art Initiative’s Selection Committee has chosen a design for the mural that will be painted downtown. Marina Thomas’ and Bonnie Dillard’s “Dancing in the Rain” will be installed in front of Discover Kodiak in May.
“We hope the community of Kodiak enjoys our playful take on the challenges of the weather here and our celebration of the wild creatures with whom we share this island home,” Thomas and Dillard said in a prepared statement.
The selection committee chose murals based on artistic merit, its alignment with project goals and the feasibility of installing the mural, according to a release from the Kodiak History Museum.
“This artist team provided an interactive design that is clearly rooted in Kodiak’s cultural values,” the release read. “It celebrates our deep connection with our environment in ways that feel both traditional and innovative at the same time.”
Thomas and Dillard met when Thomas attended one of Dillard’s summer arts classes, Thomas told the KDM in a past interview. Years later, Dillard was teaching art at Kodiak High School when Thomas was there. The two of them began working on large projects together during that time, through the high school’s art club, Thomas said during that interview. Overtime, Thomas discovered her own art style, she said.
The main parts of the mural were designed by Thomas, according to the release.
“Being shy and reserved, I find that the best way for me to communicate with people is through my artwork,” Thomas said in the press release. She went on to say, “I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to our community with our art work. Bonnie has truly been a wonderful artist and mentor to work with.”
The mural will be installed in May and will remain there until June 2023.
