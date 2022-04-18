The Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are monitoring a northern elephant seal which is molting on a beach in Chiniak.
The Sun’aq Tribe and NOAA were first made aware of the elephant seal — who they named Ellie — by Lyndsey Blumerick on April 11.
Blumerick was going to a campsite in Chiniak with her husband and two kids when they saw the seal on a beach, she said. When they first sighted Ellie from a distance, Blumerick’s husband, Cam, thought the seal was a log. As the family got closer, they realized they were looking at an animal in distress, she said.
“It was definitely hard to see, her stomach was convulsing,” Blumerick said. “We were helpless — not knowing how we could help this animal was hard too.”
Blumerick reached out to Kelly Hastings in the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Shortly after, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a federal regulatory body in charge of marine mammal protection, and the Sun’aq Tribe, in charge of the coordinated response for stranded marine mammals in Kodiak, received a report of a beached seal.
Ellie was in the midst of a catastrophic molt, said Matthew Van Daele, the natural resource director for the Sun’aq Tribe.
Every year, northern elephant seals shed their short, dense fur and large patches of old skin during their molt. It is an excruciating process that can last up to a month, during which the seal is in a vulnerable state. Humans and dogs pose threats to elephant seals while they are molting, Van Daele said.
When Van Daele and Yukon-based veterinarian Dr. Michelle Oakley saw Ellie, she had a swollen left flipper with several abscesses around it.
For the first few days after they were made aware of the seal, Van Daele and Oakley were observing her and conferring with NOAA and the Alaska SeaLife Center, the only marine mammal rehabilitation center in the state, about what to do if they needed to intervene to help the seal.
On Wednesday night, the two of them went to the beach to see the seal, but she was gone, Van Daele said. She most likely retreated to the water after a four wheeler got too close to her, judging by track marks found in the sand, Van Daele said.
Ellie was unaccounted for for three days, until someone from Chiniak reported that they had seen her at another beach in Chiniak Bay, Van Daele said. After seeing her Saturday night, the stranded marine mammal response team decided that they would administer antibiotics to her, Van Daele said.
“This is an extremely rare event for an elephant seal to show up here and we would like to be able to keep tabs on her from a respectful distance,” he said.
Northern elephant seals usually breed and molt near the Channel Islands in southern California, according to the NOAA. Since 2001, there have been 16 sightings of beached elephant seals in Alaska — four of which have happened since the new year, according to NOAA’s Alaska Stranded Marine Mammal Coordinator Mandy Keogh. Two of these seals were in Seward, one was in King Cove and the fourth was Elli. All of the seals were yearlings going through their catastrophic molts, but none of the other seals were as injured as Ellie is, Keogh said.
There are signs around the beach where Ellie is molting, cautioning people to keep their distance and keep their pets on leashes, Van Daele said.
Keogh encourages anyone who sees a beached mammal to keep their distance and, if the animal looks like it is in distress, make a report through NOAA’s Alaska Statewide 24-hour Stranding Hotline is 877-925-7773.
