Fish

A closeup view of a Pacific cod is seen in this undated photo. The commercial catch of Pacific cod is the second-largest groundfish harvest in waters off Alaska. A new system assigning cod quota shares to trawlers in the Bering Sea and Aleutians is set to go into effect in January. (Photo provided by NOAA Fisheries)

Commercial fishermen netting Pacific cod from the Bering Sea and Aleutians region will be working under new individual limits starting next year designed to ease pressure on harvests that regulators concluded were too rushed, too dangerous and too prone to accidentally catch untargeted fish species.

The new system will require fishermen who harvest cod by trawl — the net gear that scoops up fish swimming near the bottom of the ocean — to be part of designated cooperatives that will then have assigned quota shares. The fisheries service at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it has notified eligible participants and is asking for applications.

