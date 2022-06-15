Evan Nicolai, a monk formerly associated with the Russian Orthodox Church in Kodiak, pled guilty Tuesday to sexual abuse of a minor last October.
As a result of his plea change in Judge Stephen B. Wallace’s courtroom, Nicolai faces a 15-year sentence (with 10 years suspended), followed by probation ranging from 10 years to 25 years and 15 years as a registered sex offender at the end of his probation.
Nicolai has been incarcerated at Goose Creek Correctional Facility in Wasilla but was in Kodiak Tuesday to change his plea.
He will return to Kodiak on Sept. 12 for his sentencing date. Under terms of the deal, the 15-year sentence and registration as a sex offender were finalized on Tuesday. Wallace will announce the length of Nicolai’s probation on the sentencing date. Until then, Nicolai will remain in custody.
In Kodiak on Tuesday, Nicolai sat in court wearing his orange hoodie prison garb, a mask covering his nose and mouth, and black glasses. At the start of the hearing Wallace asked Nicolai if he was ready to proceed after commenting that he appeared to be shaking.
In hushed tones, Nicolai replied: “Yes, I just wanted you to be aware that even though my body is saying no to you — with my head bobbing back and forth — my nerves are shot. And I just wanted you to be aware that I’m not saying a negative. Or that I’m refusing something. Just wanted to make sure that you knew that my involuntary saying no is not no.”
Last October, Nicolai confessed to the crime of sexually abusing a minor after being escorted into the Kodiak Police Department by the parent of the abused child and a priest from the church.
Nicolai confessed to molesting a Kodiak boy numerous times over the course of multiple months, according to court documents at the time. The last of these alleged incidents occurred on Oct. 1, the day before Nicolai turned himself in.
During these instances of molestation, Nicolai was living in housing provided by the Russian Orthodox Church, according to court documents.
On Tuesday, Nicolai pled guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.
Prior to coming to Kodiak, Nicolai pled guilty to an unclassified misdemeanor for assault with recklessly causing injury in 2014 while living in Anchorage, according to state court records. This alleged incident was related to domestic violence, according to court records. Nicolai pled guilty the same day that the charges were filed, court records showed.
