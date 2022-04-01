Island Freeze will hold a fundraiser Saturday for local fisherman Albert Monge who lost part of his arm last week.
Half of all of the proceeds from food items will be donated to Monge, according to Island Freeze’s Facebook post.
Monge was injured while on the boat that he works on, according to a GoFundMe campaign that was started by Monge’s sister, Yajaira. He was initially brought to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center but had to be medevaced to Anchorage. The family is raising money to pay for Monge’s medical bills and travel expenses and to compensate for loss of work, according to the GoFundMe campaign.
“I always believe in giving back, especially in a town where [I] grew up,” said Clara Cleary, co-owner of Island Freeze, 326 Center Ave., Suite 104. “It’s a small town, and we know a lot of people.”
Cleary co-owns the store with her sister, Perlita Pasana. Their brother, Billy Alcaide, was close to Monge when they were growing up, Cleary said.
They were on the basketball team together in high school, and after they graduated and Alcaide went to college they kept in touch, Alcaide said. When he found out what had happened to Monge, he was heartbroken. He decided that he needed to help out his friend. Alcaide is in Hawaii right now, so he turned to his family for help in raising money.
“I’m super blessed and happy that my family is willing to do this for Albert,” Alcaide said. “There’s not really much of an explanation of why we’re doing it. It’s because we’re just trying to be there for him and his family to show that we care and to show that the community cares.”
Island Freeze will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. This event has been advertised through Facebook.
“My heart is so warmed by how much interaction that the flier has made,” Alcaide said. “I’m not going to be there personally, but I just know that Kodiak will come through and help the family during this tough time.”
Island Freeze has hosted fundraisers in the past, Cleary said. Less than a month after it opened, a high school student lost part of her arm so the store ran a similar fundraiser, Cleary said. That campaign raised about $3,700. She is hoping to raise a similar amount for Monge.
The GoFundMe campaign is still accepting donations. The initial goal was to raise $20,000. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 152 donations were made to the campaign and $21,606 was raised.
“Albert has a long and tough road of recovery ahead and a life-changing event to adjust to,” Yajaira wrote in the GoFundMe campaign’s description. “At this time, we kindly ask that you share or donate this page to help our family with travel costs, medical bills and loss of employment.”
