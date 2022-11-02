Don’t let Tuesday’s calm fool you, the blustery winds that pushed October off the calendar are likely to return to Kodiak for the rest of the week.
Today’s winds are expected to come out of the west at 20 to 25 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 35, according to the National Weather Service. On Thursday, winds will be even stronger, with northwest winds blowing at 35 to 40 miles an hour, and gusting as high as 45 mph.
Friday will be the windiest day of the week, with northwest winds around 40 mph and gusts as high as 60 mph.
Kodiak shouldn’t be getting a lot of precipitation this week, with the best chance of rain and snow after 1 a.m. Thursday, and continuing with scattered snow showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny to mostly sunny.
Last month was one of the wettest Octobers in recent history for Kodiak. Precipitation totaled 11.30 inches, behind only October 2021 and October 2009. This October had more rain, snow and mixed moisture than all other Kodiak Octobers since 2000, according to NOAA online weather data.
This October was also the wettest month of the year so far.
Year to date, Kodiak has received 68.12 inches of rain, 12.2% more than the average rainfall total through October.
Kodiak’s average annual rainfall total is 76.57 inches, with November accounting for 6.91 inches, on average, according to NOAA.
