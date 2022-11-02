Flag

KDM file photo

The Alaska flag blows in the wind. 

Don’t let Tuesday’s calm fool you, the blustery winds that pushed October off the calendar are likely to return to Kodiak for the rest of the week.

Today’s winds are expected to come out of the west at 20 to 25 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 35, according to the National Weather Service. On Thursday, winds will be even stronger, with northwest winds blowing at 35 to 40 miles an hour, and gusting as high as 45 mph.

