The Kodiak Electric Association, Inc. is getting ready for its elections by accepting applications for its Board of Directors. Anyone interested in joining the board can send in their applications from now until 5 p.m. on March 16. Applicants will be voted on by the members of KEA.
Matt Moir’s, Jay Johnston’s and Linda Freed’s seats are up for grabs. Each seat has a three-year term.
Moir will be running for a second term. Moir, who is manager of North Pacific Seafood Inc., would like to see KEA reduce its debt while continuing to provide renewable energy to the island.
“Dependable low cost power is critical for the working waterfront, the seafood sector, local businesses and local residents,” Moir said. “I want to provide a voice from the working waterfront on the KEA board so our industry [is] represented in future cooperative decisions.”
Johnston will be stepping down at the end of his term after 15 years of service due to familial obligations. He decided to run for his first term after hearing the plans that Kodiak Electric Association had for renewable energy. While on the board, he helped facilitate the increase in renewable energy on the island.
“It’s a great organization,” Johnston said. “I’ve enjoyed all the time I spent on it, it’s worthwhile, it’s very satisfying to do something for the entire community.”
Unlike Moir and Johnston, Freed has not made a decision about whether or not she will be running for another term. Freed, who is currently the only woman on the Board of Directors, has been on the board for 12 years. Like Johnston, she served while the island improved its renewable energy infrastructure, which is something she would like to see continue in the future. Although she thinks that the Board of Directors are filled with commendable people, she would like to see younger faces on it in the future.
There are nine elected people on the Board of Directors and one appointed representative for the Coast Guard. Only members of the KEA are eligible to run for an elected position.
The Board of Directors plans to meet once a month. In 2021, regular meetings were on the fourth Thursday of each month. Meetings may be virtual.
All members of KEA can vote in the election. Ballots will be sent out to KEA members on March 31 and must be received by April 22. The election results will be announced on April 25, at the KEA Annual Membership Meeting. Each member is entitled to one vote, meaning that joint entities can only vote once.
Interested candidates should contact KEA’s office on 1614 Mill Bay Road for more information, or for a candidate packet. The office’s number is (907) 486-7700.
