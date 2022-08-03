Army reservists have continued to help the residents of Old Harbor as they near completion on a road project they started last year.
Work on the 7,500-foot-long road resumed in mid-June and is scheduled to be finished in early August. It is being carried out by reservists from the 297th, 797th and 871st Engineer Companies, 411th Engineer Battalion, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command.
All three engineering companies are helping build the access road that will connect a proposed hydroelectric powerhouse and seafood processing facility for Old Harbor. After being matched with the city through the Innovative Readiness Training program, the engineering companies are providing critical construction services to the community while strengthening the units’ deployment-readiness through real-world training.
The Army Reserve Engineer units are working alongside Old Harbor Native Corp., the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor and city leadership.
“We want to develop our economy,” said Rick Berns, mayor of Old Harbor. “We’re finding that the villages are kind of going away — people are moving to the big cities. We’re happier now because that road is one of the goals we have set for our economic developments.”
Last year, the engineers successfully finished the first half of the road. This year, reservists are nearing completion of the remaining half of the road.
Cynthia Berns, Old Harbor Native Corp. vice president of community and external affairs, said the proposed hydroelectric powerhouse will significantly reduce energy costs for residents. She also said building new infrastructure would boost Old Harbor’s economy by powering the seafood processing facility and expanding job opportunities for younger generations to return home to their cultural roots.
“Oh yeah, it’s [the road] a big thing. It’s really big, and it’s huge and the whole village, the whole town is just happy to think about it,” said Loyd Ashouwak, tribal chief of the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor. “And they have someplace else to go now. Before, we’re just confined to the village or you’re gonna have to go down to the skiff. Now you can drive back in the wilderness.”
IRT missions like the one taking place in Old Harbor not only help support local communities but also aid the 9th Mission Support Command units in gaining vital full-time experience. From performing daily operations and working with their units’ equipment, Soldiers are able to put into practice what they’ve learned during their Battle Assemblies in a way that impacts the world. Additionally, the 411th Engineer Battalion Forward Support Co. is providing sustainment support to the engineering companies, including maintenance, fuel and food services, ensuring soldiers are taken care of to help the project progress further.
“This project is so important to the 411th Engineer Battalion because, as collective sister units, we are able to train together as a collective so we can get our engineers on ground trained on the equipment we would be using, should we deploy in a real [austere] environment,” said 1st Lt. Garrett Bartgis, the officer in charge of overseeing the project on site.
Being part of an Innovative Readiness Training mission means reserve soldiers get the opportunity to step away from their civilian obligations and focus on strengthening skills in their military capacity.
As citizen soldiers they are in a unique position to maximize their units’ contribution toward the very communities they come from.
First Lt. Daina Nicole Avila, with the 305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, contributed to this report.
