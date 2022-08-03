Army reservists have continued to help the residents of Old Harbor as they near completion on a road project they started last year.

Work on the 7,500-foot-long road resumed in mid-June and is scheduled to be finished in early August. It is being carried out by reservists from the 297th, 797th and 871st Engineer Companies, 411th Engineer Battalion, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command.

