Relief is coming to people impacted by several devastated fisheries in Alaska over the past two years, but it will take a while.
The U.S. Secretary of Commerce made disaster determinations for the following fisheries on Friday: the 2018 Upper Cook Inlet East Side Set Net and 2020 Upper Cook Inlet salmon; the 2018 Copper River Chinook and sockeye salmon; 2020 Prince William Sound salmon; 2020 Copper River Chinook, sockeye and chum salmon; 2019/2020 Eastern Bering Sea Tanner crab; 2020 Pacific cod in the Gulf of Alaska; 2020 Alaska Norton Sound, Yukon River, Chignik, Kuskokwim River and Southeast Alaska salmon; and the 2021 Yukon River salmon.
The determinations mean there will be assistance given to people impacted by the fisheries. However, it is unclear who qualifies for relief, how much relief there is and when these decisions will be made, according to Katie Wagner, a public affairs specialist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“Helping communities to bounce back from the impacts of fishery disasters is essential, and we are working to ensure there is relief coming for impacted Alaskans,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in a news release. “Disasters like these, which impact multiple fisheries across Alaska, illustrate how vital sustainable fisheries are to our economy at not only the local level, but for the economic health of our nation’s blue economy.”
The eight disaster determinations, which were all made at Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s request, were announced by NOAA on Friday. With the exception of the 2021 Yukon River salmon fishery, all of the requests were submitted in March 2021, according to NOAA records. The Yukon River salmon fishery request was submitted in September 2021, the records show. In 2021, returns of Chinook salmon to the Yukon River were so low that the entire season was canceled. The request for the Yukon River salmon fishery disaster determination request was made around the time that the run of Chinook salmon had ended in past years.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game waited until March 2021 to make requests for the fisheries, despite some of the disasters occurring years ago, because it first received most of the requests to look into the fisheries in the summer of 2020 and it needed time to analyze fisheries and see if they qualified for federal assistance, according to Rachel Baker, deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
“Prior to 2020, really, fisheries disasters were rare, thankfully, so the process was a little bit unclear because it’s an unusual thing that happens,” Baker said. “What is consistent is that in the state of Alaska we only initiate evaluations when there are requests that come into us directly from participants.”
The last time that a disaster determination for an Alaska fishery was approved by the Secretary of Commerce was in June 2021 — more than a year after a request was made by Dunleavy — and it was for the 2019 Alaska Norton Sound Red King Crab fishery. Assistance has yet to be delivered and will probably take a while, according to Baker. Before assistance can be sent out, funding needs to be approved and appropriated by Congress.
“It’s a long process,” Baker said. “[Disaster determination is] really the first step.”
