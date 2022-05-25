The Kodiak Public Library Association’s annual Crab Festival Used Book Sale opens on Friday. People can walk home with an entire grocery bag of books for only $5, according to Brian Himelbloom, KPLA board member and former board chair. Proceeds will be donated to the Kodiak Public Library, he said.
The Kodiak Public Library Association is not related to the Kodiak Public Library, but it provides financial support, Himelbloom said.
In the past, donations from KPLA have been used to buy outdoor furniture and the occasional book as well as to pay for speakers to come to the library, he said. Last year, the Kodiak Public Library Association raised $1,000, pre-expenses, at the Crab Fest Used Book Sale, according to Himelbloom. This year, the association is hoping to donate a few hundred dollars to the library.
“Were hoping for a good turnout,” Himelbloom said. “We hope people like the selection of books that have been donated from the community and we hope that people grab a book or so because summer is coming and it’s a great time to read books.”
The book sale is being supported by Cost Savers & Big Al’s Pizzeria at 2161 Mill Bay Road, and the Islander Bookshop at 1315 Mill Bay Road, Himelbloom said. Books may be donated at specially marked boxes at those locations.
The library — which has a full collection — will also donate old books, he said. Any books that are not sold will be put back into the Kodiak Public Library Association’s storage.
The association is collecting books that are in good condition and, if they are nonfiction, not outdated.
The book sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday inside the library on 612 Egan Way. The first hour of the Friday sale period, from 10 to 11 a.m., will only be open to members of the Kodiak Public Library Association.
