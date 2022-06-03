Keith P. Primm, 58, of Willow, pleaded guilty to killing a Kodiak bear cub while hunting in Kizhuyak Bay, according to documents filed by District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
Primm allegedly shot the bear cub on or about May 5, according to court documents. This was discovered when Primm brought the cub to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to have its body sealed, court documents report.
After an examination, one of the biologists at the ADF&G determined that the bear was less than two years old, based on its size, the shape of its head and its teeth, according to court documents.
Primm claimed that he observed the bear for between 30 and 45 minutes before he shot it, and that the bear was alone that entire time, according to court documents. Primm said he knew the bear was small, but did not know it was a cub. Primm claimed that since the bear was alone he did not have anything to compare its size to.
Kodiak bear cubs usually stay with their mothers until they are approximately three years old, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Officially, a Kodiak bear cub is defined as a bear that is in its first or second year of life, according to court documents.
Primm was originally charged with a criminal violation. However, the charge was lessened to a minor offense because he pleaded guilty, according to court records.
As punishment, Primm is required to pay a $300 fine, $1,300 for restitution, a $20 surcharge for police training and he must give the hide and skull of the bear cub to the state, according to court records.
