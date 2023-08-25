There is still no word on whether charges will be filed in connection with the July 15 hit-and-run death of Kodiak resident Vanessa Malutin-McCormick.
Kodiak police continue to investigate the incident, KDM was told Thursday morning. When finished, the report will be forwarded to District Attorney Gustaf W. Olson, who will make the final decision on whether charges are filed against Kodiak resident Clint Moudy.
Police identified Moudy as the driver of the 2016 International flatbed truck that struck Malutin-McCormick during a tsunami warning evacuation around 11:20 p.m. on the night of the incident. The incident occurred on East Rezanof Drive between the Y intersection and Near Island Bridge.
Kodiak police say they are waiting on results of an investigation by the Alaska State Medical Examiner Office in Anchorage, among other things, before filing its report.
Although unable to talk specifically about the Malutin-McCormick case, Medical Examiner spokeswoman Sonya Senkowski told KDM that the office often assists local police investigations.
“We document internal and external injuries, including patterned abrasions that may be from the vehicle. If there were leg injuries that may be from the bumper of the car striking the decedent, we would measure the height of those injuries,” Senkowski said via an email to KDM.
“We do toxicology testing and determine manner and cause of death. We also collect evidence (e.g., paint chips on the body that may be from the vehicle). We don’t guess what the speed of the car or force of the impact may have been,” Senkowski said.
If Malutin-McCormick’s death is found to be accidental, Moudy may not be charged, de la Fuente told KDM shortly after the incident.
Among other things, Olson’s office will use state law regarding pedestrian right-of-way to help determine whether to charge Moudy.
State law says that drivers must yield right-of-way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk or crossing a roadway within a crosswalk. But if no marked crosswalks are provided, pedestrians crossing roadways must yield the right-of-way and not constitute a hazard.
State law also addresses hit-and-run. “An operator of a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in injury to or death of a person shall immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident”… and should remain at the scene to render assistance.
Police responded to the July incident after receiving witness reports. According to a statement issued by Kodiak police in the week following the incident, Moudy said he did not know he hit anyone.
