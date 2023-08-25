Hit and run flowers

KDM photo

Flowers were left at the edge of the road in memory of Vanessa Malutin-McCormick, who was left dead in July during a hit-and-run accident near the 300 block of East Rezanof Drive at Mill Bay Road.

There is still no word on whether charges will be filed in connection with the July 15 hit-and-run death of Kodiak resident Vanessa Malutin-McCormick. 

Kodiak police continue to investigate the incident, KDM was told Thursday morning. When finished, the report will be forwarded to District Attorney Gustaf W. Olson, who will make the final decision on whether charges are filed against Kodiak resident Clint Moudy. 

