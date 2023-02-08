Louis Stutes

Louis Stutes

Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, has returned to the Alaska House Coalition, where she will be serving as the House minority caucus whip. Her position is designed to ensure that coalition members vote according to the coalition’s goals.

Stutes said she was pleased to return to a coalition that is united around shared principles of providing a sustainable Permanent Fund Dividend, an increased amount of per-student education funding and providing government employees with a competitive retirement, according to a statement from the Alaska House Coalition.

