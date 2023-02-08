Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, has returned to the Alaska House Coalition, where she will be serving as the House minority caucus whip. Her position is designed to ensure that coalition members vote according to the coalition’s goals.
Stutes said she was pleased to return to a coalition that is united around shared principles of providing a sustainable Permanent Fund Dividend, an increased amount of per-student education funding and providing government employees with a competitive retirement, according to a statement from the Alaska House Coalition.
Stutes has joined as the only Republican in the Democrat-led caucus. The coalition currently has 16 members, according to Donna Page, legislative staffer for Stutes’ office. This is short of the 21 members needed for a majority in the 40-seat House of Representatives. The other caucus currently has 23 members, including 19 Republicans. Stutes’ office has said the coalition would welcome more members if their objectives aligned with those of the current caucus.
“I’ve enjoyed working with Rep. Stutes during her time as Speaker of the House, and I’m thrilled that we have such a dedicated advocate for Alaska back in our caucus,” said minority leader Calvin Schrage, an unaffiliated representative from Anchorage, in a statement.
“This coalition has been working together for the betterment of the state for the last six years, so it’s not only right for my district, but it’s right for the state of Alaska,” Stutes said in an email to the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
The Alaska House organization process has taken several weeks to finalize in recent years.
For instance, it took 24 days in 2021 and 31 days in 2019, according to Alaska Public Media. However, Stutes’ office said that committee meetings and floor sessions have been taking place and “the session is off and running.”
In the email, Stutes also said: “House organization often takes some time. This year the House was able to organize in relatively short order. This is just the beginning of a two-year process.”
According to KDM research, only Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, has not joined either caucus. Eastman was removed from the Republican caucus last April. Eastman has said on his website that he will not be joining a binding caucus.
The Alaska House of Representatives is comprised of 40 seats — 21 Republicans, 13 Democrats and 6 Independents or non-affiliated members.
