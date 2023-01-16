Nearly 60% of Kodiak’s total rainfall for the month of January happened in the last three days, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS data indicates Kodiak received 2.58 inches of rain from Friday through noon Sunday, bringing our month-to-date total to 4.38 inches of precipitation, which is just about average.
The average for the month of January is 8.35 inches. Last January, Kodiak received 8.41 inches of precipitation.
The National Weather Service is forecasting rain and, at various times, a rain/snow mix this week, before clearing up next Saturday. High temperatures will range between 38 and 43 degrees, with lows between 31 and 36.
Kodiak’s outlook for temperature and precipitation is above average temperatures and precipitation for the rest of January, according to the NWS. The seasonal outlook shows Kodiak will likely have little variation in temperature and slightly below average precipitation through March.
Kodiak experienced below average precipitation and higher than average temperatures last December. Kodiak received 6.42 inches of rainfall last month, compared to our average precipitation of 8.81 inches. With a mean temperature of 33.3 degrees, the month was also warmer than the average of 26.5 degrees.
By comparison, December 2020 was the month’s wettest on record with 13.21 inches of precipitation, according to NWS data. And December 2021 experienced the warmest day on record with a high of 65 degrees on the 26th and a record low amount of precipitation, with only 1.25 inches.
