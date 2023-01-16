Rain

Marion Owen photo

Rain fills a stepping stone depression in the lawn, creating a mini-pond.

Nearly 60% of Kodiak’s total rainfall for the month of January happened in the last three days, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS data indicates Kodiak received 2.58 inches of rain from Friday through noon Sunday, bringing our month-to-date total to 4.38 inches of precipitation, which is just about average.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.