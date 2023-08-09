The pink salmon run in Kodiak continues to lag, even as the commercial salmon fishery enters its 2023 stretch run.
As of Tuesday, approximately 5,887,000 humpies had been caught by commercial fishermen in Kodiak’s primary management areas, special harvest areas and cost recovery fisheries.
In April, Alaska Department of Fish and Game had predicted a “strong” run of 26.2 million pinks for Kodiak. Kodiak seiners and setnetters landed 15.2 million pinks last year.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game Fisheries Biologist James Jackson said while pink numbers haven’t met expectations yet, there is a way to go before categorizing the 2023 run.
“Right now our harvest of pinks is below expectation and below average, but our numbers are increasing,” Jackson said.
The Karluk District is again Kodiak’s leading production area. To date, 2.43 million pinks have been landed on Kodiak’s Shelikof Strait shoreline between Karluk Point and Cape Paramanof on Afognak Island.
That’s approximately 45 percent of the total Kodiak catch. Fishermen have caught about 755,000 sockeye in the Karluk District this summer, close to 57 percent of the total harvest for reds in Kodiak.
According to the newest numbers, Kodiak’s commercial fleet has already caught more than season projected harvests of chum and chinook salmon.
Here are the Kodiak Harvest Area salmon catch totals by subspecies as of Tuesday, as reported by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, followed by the 2022 total catch, and by the 2023 season projection.
— Pinks: 5.88 million (15.5 million caught in 2022) (26.2 million projected for 2023)
— Reds: 1.32 million (2.4 million) (1.8 million)
— Chum: 695,679 (550,000) (456,800)
— Silvers: 83,676 (88,000) (379,700)
— Chinook: 8,373 (11,000) (8,000)
