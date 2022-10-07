The chill in the Kodiak air is part of a bigger weather system that has much of Alaska feeling its first arctic air of the season, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS has issued a Special Weather Statement for most of Western and South Central Alaska, including Kodiak Island. The statement calls for a clash of low-pressure systems over South Central:
“A developing low pressure system over eastern Russia will send a cold front across much of the Bering Sea, southwest Mainland, and then South Central Alaska. At the same time, a system from the North Pacific will move northward bringing moderate rain to most locations. Gusty north and northwesterly winds are possible in favored gap locations along the northern coast of the Gulf of Alaska.”
“Many locations” could expect to see their first sub-freezing temperatures of the season, said NWS forecaster Michael Kutz. But Kodiak is expected to keep lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s for much of the week.
This new weather pattern is coming on the heels of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s torrential rains in Kodiak.
On Tuesday, Kodiak received 2.31 inches of rain, which was a half-inch short of the all-time record for Oct. 4, but was still enough rain to be the wettest day of the year so far. On Jan. 27, Kodiak recorded 2.28 inches of rain.
On Wednesday, Kodiak received another 1.81 inches of rain for a two-day total of 4.12 inches.
Year-to-date, Kodiak has now received 61.00 inches of precipitation, which is about 10% above normal for the year and significantly higher than last year, when Kodiak had received only 48.38 inches of precipitation to this point in the year.
Kutz said Wednesday’s rain came on the heels of a strong low pressure system that hit the island Tuesday night. “Basically we got a storm that swept up through the Gulf of Alaska and came right over the island.”
Alaska Department of Transportation Kodiak Supervisor Phil Smith reported no out-of-the-ordinary rain-related issues on Kodiak’s highway system after Wednesday’s downpour.
A crew worked to re-establish ditches on a portion of Anton Larsen Bay Road that experienced minor flooding. The road is open with small patches of standing water. There were no slides reported on the island’s road system, he said.
“We did some work on the Anton Larson switchbacks, and as the water level goes down that’ll not be a problem,” Smith said Thursday. He said Sargent Creek on West Rezanof Drive swelled as usual under the rain and that he’s keeping an eye on a couple downed trees upriver of the bridge. “We’ll get in there and remove them if it looks like they’re headed under the bridge,” Smith said.
