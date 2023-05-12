Dear Friends and Neighbors,
I hope this finds you well and in good spirits. I wanted to provide a short legislative update on recent work on the Operating budget, meeting with the Governor, AMHS update, Board of Fish appointments, fish-related bills; two bills I am sponsoring, and the education bill introduced by the Governor.
2024 OPERATING BUDGET
The Operating budget passed the House with a budget deficit of $759 million, made up of the $584 million deficit and $175 million for the Base Student Allocation (BSA). Passing a balanced budget is challenged by Alaska’s limited sources of revenue: from fluctuating oil prices to lower Permanent Fund investment earnings. The House Majority did propose reducing the PFD to $2,600, yet there were few suggestions for a sustainable budget that reliably funds Alaska’s needs. The proposal to spend $5 million to take over the Clean Water Act 404 permitting program currently performed by the EPA adds additional fiscal burden to the Operating budget.
I’ve listened to members of the House Majority say, ‘as a conservative’, and yet here we are with a budget with a massive deficit, while they think nothing of drawing our savings down to a dangerous amount to pay for it. An unsustainable budget does not address Alaska’s essential services, from the University, K-12 education, deferred maintenance of schools, health care, public safety, and infrastructure projects. The Majority proposed to fill the deficit by tapping into the Constitutional Budget Reserve (CBR) savings account with a dwindling balance of $2 billion but the proposal did not reach the three-quarter vote threshold.
The Senate has proposed an Operating budget that does not draw on either the CBR, the state’s principal savings account, or the Earnings Reserve Account (ERA). I am optimistic and anticipate the Senate will send their proposed balanced budget to the House soon. There are, however, less than two weeks to go until the end of the legislative session.
The Senate generated a PFD bill, SB 107, which was voted on May 1st and adopted, passing the Senate 12-7. This 75-25 PFD formula bill draws 75 percent from Permanent Fund earnings for state services and 25 percent for the dividend. This would provide a PFD of just over $1,300 per person this year, and as the Permanent Fund grows, could be $1,500 by the end of this decade. If recurring state revenue reaches $1.3 billion, there is a provision to double the PFD. SB 107 was referred to the House Ways and Means committee. I don’t expect it to get much traction this year.
Meeting with Governor
I am encouraged by the Governor’s request for us to bring him a fiscal and tax plan. In a recent press availability, Governor Dunleavy unveiled a number of tax scenarios and PFD options, including splitting the POMV draw with 75 percent going to state services and 25 percent to the dividend, or a 50/50 split requiring deficit spending. He urged the Senate and House to come up with a preferred plan together.
ALASKA MARINE
HIGHWAY OPERATIONS BOARD (AMHOB)
I had the opportunity to attend the recent Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board (AMHOB) meeting (4/24) and came away very encouraged. There is a new director for AMHS, Craig Tornga, who comes back to Alaska with years of marine transportation experience and is excited to be actively involved in rebuilding a sustainable marine highway system. It appears he has already been successful in creating a collaborative relationship with AMHOB and AMHS, which is critical in moving our system forward. I could go on and on here, as most of you know, but I will stop for now as he is new onboard and, as we all know, actions will speak louder than words, but we are off to a darn good start!
ALASKA MARINE HIGHWAY
DOT has launched ‘Charting the Course Toward Thriving Communities: Reimagining AMHS’, a program to stabilize and add services of crew, vessels, and financial resources. Visit dot.alaska.gov/chartingthecourse for updated information and to submit comments.
BOARD OF FISH HEARINGS
House Fisheries and House Resources Committees met to review the qualifications of Gerad Godfrey, of Eagle River, Mike Wood of Talkeetna, Greg Svendsen of Anchorage, as members of the State Board of Fisheries. I’m pleased with the nominees and my only concern is there is only one coastal representative and no one from Southeast, which is a huge industry. When nominees are from Anchorage or the wider Anchorage area only, it seems like centralized representation. Confirmations were held in a Joint Session on May 9.
AREA M
I don’t support the Area M fisheries bill, SB 128, to temporarily close the commercial salmon fishery in the Alaska Peninsula, Aleutian Island and Atka-Amlia Island Areas. I believe it is not our role as legislators to make decisions on behalf of the Board of Fish or be involved in allocative fishery issues. I feel it would destabilize boards and generate a culture of nominees not coming forward, fearing legislative interference.
HB 19
House Bill 19, the clean-up bill for an overlooked portion of Senate Bill 92, the so-called “derelict vessel bill” which passed in 2019, passed out of House Fisheries and is now in House Finance. The bill will streamline registration for active commercial fishing vessel owners. Those with valid certificate of documentation with the US Coast Guard and a current Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission (CFEC) license would be exempt registering every three years with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Alaska Department of Fish and Game requires vessels to display their ADFG numbers on the outside of their boat for easy identification and reference. The bill would establish an annual $8 registration fee with the CFEC and those who have paid the $24 to DMV would be grandfathered out for the next two years.
HB 20
House Bill 20 was heard in House Resources on Monday, 1 May. The bill will help the deliberation process in the Boards of Fish and Game by allowing those with expertise in a given subject to offer their comments before the board, but not vote.
BASE STUDENT
ALLOCATION
The Senate is considering a one-time funding allocation of $680 in the current version of the budget. This is outside the base student allocation. This was the number initially proposed in the House version of the budget.
There is a new bill to raise the funding for a home-schooled child from about $5,300 to $7,000. HB 165 would require parents to receive the funds directly instead of the correspondence school program. Passing the Ways & Means Committee 5-2, it has been referred to the Education Committee, and again, I do not see this going much further this session.
EDUCATION BILL HB 105
The Governor’s education bill HB 105 generated much discussion and received a lot of public comment in the House. The Senate has made it clear they will not be hearing this bill in the Education committee.
PUBLIC TESTIMONY
Thank you to so many of you that spoke to committees in bill hearings of importance to you, your family, and communities. It is heartening to hear from our district’s Legislative Information Offices in Kodiak, Cordova, and Seward of the tide of folks using their services to testify and let elected officials know about your needs and wishes.
Remember, I work for you!
Representative Louise Stutes
Proudly Serving Kodiak, Cordova, Seward
(907) 465-2487
