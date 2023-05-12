Dear Friends and Neighbors, 

I hope this finds you well and in good spirits. I wanted to provide a short legislative update on recent work on the Operating budget, meeting with the Governor, AMHS update, Board of Fish appointments, fish-related bills; two bills I am sponsoring, and the education bill introduced by the Governor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.