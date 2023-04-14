Alaska Airlines

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

An Alaska Airlines plane seen Thursday afternoon at the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport.  

A cloud of ash from a volcanic eruption in Russia is keeping flights grounded across the state of Alaska, including Kodiak.

The Shiveluch Volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula erupted Tuesday, spewing ash into the atmosphere. The ash cloud from the volcano, which is 1,774 miles from Kodiak, caused Alaska Airlines to cancel 28 flights as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to KDM research and a statement from Alaska Airlines.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.