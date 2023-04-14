A cloud of ash from a volcanic eruption in Russia is keeping flights grounded across the state of Alaska, including Kodiak.
The Shiveluch Volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula erupted Tuesday, spewing ash into the atmosphere. The ash cloud from the volcano, which is 1,774 miles from Kodiak, caused Alaska Airlines to cancel 28 flights as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to KDM research and a statement from Alaska Airlines.
The cancellations were made as a safety precaution, and more delays and cancellations are expected, according to a statement from Alaska Airlines.
Shiveluch has had an estimated 60 substantial eruptions in the past 10,000 years, the last one being in 2007, according to Reuters reporting.
“We continue to monitor the ash cloud, and depending on its location, movement and timing, we might need to cancel additional flights. For our guests whose travel plans have been impacted, we appreciate their patience and understanding,” a statement from Alaska Airlines said.
The status of today’s flights in and out of Kodiak can be checked at alaskaair.com.
Kodiak residents aren’t the only ones experiencing delays. Pianist Emmet Cohen is currently on tour and was scheduled to leave Kodiak Thursday morning after his Wednesday concert.
“Traveling the world as a jazz musician, you experience this kind of thing all the time, and Mother Nature has a certain plan despite whatever you think is going to happen,” Cohen said in an interview with KDM. “We know that things happen, and you just do the best you can.”
Cohen had to cancel workshops scheduled for Thursday and may even have to cancel today’s scheduled events in Fairbanks if flight delays and cancellations continue.
Kodiak occasionally still gets ash from the 1912 eruption of Novarupta in what is now the Katmai National Park and Preserve if strong winds are blowing in the right direction. This tends to happen a few times a year, especially when conditions are dry and windy, according to previous KDM reporting.
Despite the toxicity of the ash if inhaled, events like these are typically only a “nuisance hazard.” Resuspended ash, unlike ash from the Russian eruption, does not usually cause an issue for aircraft, according to previous KDM reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.