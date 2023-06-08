Kodiak’s salmon fishery gets underway on Friday with openers for returning sockeyes at rivers and streams around the island.
Sockeyes, otherwise known as reds, are the big money fish. Unfortunately, managers predict a poor harvest with fewer than 2 million fish for Kodiak fishermen this year.
Conversely, for pinks, the bread-and-butter fish, the outlook is for a strong catch topping 26 million humpies, up from 15.5 million in 2022.
Salmon fishing will continue into the fall, and Kodiak fishermen also will catch chums, cohos and Chinook salmon along with sockeyes and pinks. The harvest projections for those are 379,700 cohos, 456,800 chum salmon and approximately 8,000 Chinook.
Kodiak processors will be working nonstop to prepare the salmon for shipping to buyers in the U.S. and around the world. Kodiak lays claim to the largest resident processing workforce in Alaska. The workers will prepare salmon in various forms, all destined for different market niches.
Alaska provides over 95% of all wild salmon to U.S. markets, but only about 13% globally.
Each summer, the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute provides market bulletins and weekly updates on salmon catches for all Alaska regions. The colorful, single-paged bulletins are compiled for ASMI by McKinley Research Group’s Sam Friedman, a former Kodiak Daily Mirror reporter.
The first bulletin, on June 5, provided brief commentaries on Alaska salmon in all its product forms as the season gets underway.
Global production for sockeye salmon is projected to be down 31% due in large part to an expected drop in catches at Bristol Bay to 37 million reds, after last year’s record take of 60 million fish.
Sockeye salmon comprised 62% of the 2022 salmon fishery’s wholesale value, and a lot of that is still held over from last season. “The level of remaining 2022 inventory will influence prices for Alaska sockeye in 2023,” the ASMI bulletin said, adding that U.S. retail data show prices for sockeye salmon dipped in late 2022 and early 2023.
Rumors have circulated for months that sockeye prices for fishermen will take a dive. Andy Wink, director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, believes lower prices overall could result in sales of a lot more salmon.
“With the harvest projected to be similar to years past, consumers can expect wild sockeye to be widely accessible and affordable for all of their summer meals and cookouts,” Wink said in a release.
Alaska fishermen averaged $1.42 per pound for sockeyes last year; Kodiak’s sockeye average was $1.70.
Most of Alaska’s sockeye salmon goes to markets in the U.S., Canada and Japan as frozen headed and gutted form. Fresh sockeye makes up 14% of the total wholesale value; it’s 13% for canned.
UPTICK FOR PINKS, ROE SKYROCKETS
Global forecasters are projecting a big pink salmon catch that could top 1 billion pounds. As a comparison, Alaska’s 2022 pink salmon harvest weighed in at 240 million pounds.
Pink salmon accounted for 23% of the salmon fishery’s wholesale market value in 2022. For Alaska, most of the pinks are canned and sent to key markets in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.
None goes out fresh, according to the ASMI bulletin, and nearly 30% of the wholesale value is derived from frozen headed and gutted shipments to China, where it is processed and re-exported to the U.S. and Europe.
Pink salmon roe (eggs) is where the money is now.
Prices in 2022 were nearly $14 per pound, an increase of $2 per pound every year since 2019. In 2020 and 2021, almost one quarter of the wholesale value of Alaska’s pink salmon pack was derived from roe.
Alaska fishermen received 39 cents per pound on average for their pinks in 2022.
ROE ALSO RULES FOR CHUMS
Roe also rules the day for Alaska chum salmon (keta), adding up to nearly 40% of the wholesale value of the entire harvest.
“Roe makes up a larger portion of the total chum species value (39%) than for any other salmon species in Alaska. In 2023, Alaska keta roe wholesale prices averaged $23.75 per pound,” the bulletin said, adding that it goes primarily to Japan.
The bulk of the frozen headed and gutted chum salmon goes to China, while frozen chum filets go mostly to markets in the U.S.
Alaska fishermen were paid $1.08 per pound for chums on average last year. In Kodiak, it was 70 cents.
SILVERS SLIDE, KING CATCHES ON HOLD
Alaska’s coho salmon harvest (silvers) last year of about 1.7 million fish was the smallest in three decades, and less than half the forecast. A 2023 projected catch below 3 million would be a substantial increase, but still small by historical standards.
Most of Alaska’s coho salmon goes to market as fresh or frozen products to buyers in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
Average dockside prices for Alaska cohos have been similar to sockeyes in recent years, coming in at $1.57 per pound in 2022. Kodiak fishermen were paid 80 cents on average for cohos last year.
Alaska’s 2023 Chinook (king) harvest could top out at 242,000 fish this year, but the market outlook is muddied by an ongoing lawsuit.
A Washington state judge’s ruling has put the brakes on the Southeast Alaska summer and winter troll fishery where the bulk of Alaska’s harvest is taken. The Puget Sound-based lawsuit stems from a complaint that Alaska’s fishery takes too many king salmon away from that region’s resident killer whales. An appellate judge’s order could re-open the Chinook fishery this summer, and the state of Alaska’s appeal asks for a decision by June 23.
Most of Alaska’s Chinook salmon goes to markets in the U.S. and Canada. Fishermen averaged $5.22 per pound for kings last year; the Kodiak average price was $2.50.
WHY SHOULD EVERY ALASKAN CARE?
In all, state managers are predicting a total 2023 Alaska commercial salmon catch of nearly 190 million fish, a 16% increase from the 163 million taken last year. It is expected to include 78,000 Chinook salmon, just over 48 million sockeyes, under three million cohos, 16 million chum salmon and more than 122 million pinks.
The up and down value of Alaska’s seafood harvests each year is felt at its most far-flung communities.
A 3% landing tax is assessed against all seafood crossing local docks. The money is split 50/50 between the town where the fish is delivered and the state’s general fund, to be distributed at the whim of the governor and Alaska legislature.
A Fisheries Business Tax also is paid by shore-based processors based on a percentage of fishery values, and half of the receipts are distributed to local governments.
The city of Kodiak in Fiscal Year 2021, for example, received $1.1 million and the Kodiak Island Borough received $900,000 in fisheries business and landing taxes; the state received a like amount.
State economists have pointed out that an increase of just one penny per pound in the average dock price for all Alaska seafood adds more than $1 million extra to state fish taxes.
A good chunk of money comes from Kodiak fisheries.
Sign up for the weekly ASMI salmon bulletins for free at seafood@mckinleyresearch.com.
The Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game also updates salmon catches daily at its Blue Sheet along with in-season summaries.
