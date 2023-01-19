The Kodiak Electric Association is accepting applications for people who may be interested in running for one of three seats up for re-election on KEA’s Board of Directors.
Those who are interested have until the end of day March 15 to apply. Applicants will be voted on by KEA members.
The seats held by Ron Acarregui, Tyler Kornelis and Ben Millstein are the ones up for election. Kornelis and Millstein have indicated that they plan to run for re-election. Acarregui, who has been on the board for 22 years, was unable to be reached.
“In my short three years I’ve been on the board I’ve been involved with decisions to help maintain the financial health of the association, and I’ve helped make decisions that will benefit the community in terms of adaption of beneficial electrification,” Kornelis said in an interview with KDM.
The board is made up of nine elected voting directors and one non-voting appointed representative from the Coast Guard. Directors serve in staggered terms, with elections held each spring.
“The board of directors is democratically elected by the membership to manage and direct the affairs of the cooperative,” KEA spokeswoman Nancy Sweeney said in an email to the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “All of the powers of the corporation, such as [the ability] to borrow money, to authorize the construction of power lines and to employ personnel reside with the board, with the exception of those powers which are explicitly reserved to the membership.”
Ballots will be mailed to KEA members on March 30, and completed ballots must be returned by April 21. Results will be announced at KEA’s annual membership meeting on April 24.
Board members who are not up for re-election this year are Chairman Michael Brechan, Secretary/Treasurer Stosh Anderson, and directors Cliff Davidson, Linda Freed, Meghan Kelly and Matt Moir.
Those interested in joining the board or seeking more information about running may contact Sweeney at (907) 486-7709. Interested candidates also can contact the KEA office at 1614 Mill Bay Road.
Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect deadline for board applicants to apply.
