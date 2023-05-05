Assembly member Scott Arndt was appointed as Kodiak Island Borough Mayor during Thursday’s regular meeting. He will serve until this fall's election.

Both Arndt and Aimee Williams, who resigned as borough mayor to become the borough manager, took their oaths of office during the Thursday meeting. Arndt was appointed by a unanimous 4-0 vote of the Assembly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.