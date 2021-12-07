As the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly approved a list of contracts Thursday, both borough staff and assembly members raised safety concerns to be addressed down the road.
One item awarded the bid for fumehood exhaust system upgrades at the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center on Near Island to Scott’s Heating and Plumbing for $149,930. However, awarding it brought up concerns from both Assembly Member Scott Smiley and Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad. Smiley addressed concerns about corrosive elements that could be used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — one of the building’s three tenants — in future experiments.
The borough awarded the bid because the current fumehood exhaust system barely passes inspection limits, Project Manager Matt Gandel said.
While Gandel said he was looking into corrosive chemical concerns, “The project is more about the exhaust system itself.”
“If the tenants are using something that requires a different fumehood or exhaust system, that’s a larger discussion,” Gandel said.
According to Conrad, the fumehead exhaust system being upgraded is being used primarily by the Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association, another building tenant.
Smiley, the retired director of Kodiak Seafood and Marine Science Center, also located on Near Island, said a future project would likely be needed.
“I spent the weekend looking at what is defined as corrosive and every acid you would use in a chemistry or biochemistry experiment is apparently corrosive,” Smiley said. “The most corrosive would be trichloroacetic acid, which is nasty stuff. I’ve used it in the past.”
Smiley’s concern revolved around not knowing what corrosive elements or experiments the tenets in the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center might be using, or setting up the proper safeguards.
“If we’re not knowledgeable of corrosive events that are occurring in the fumehoods, then we’re not really providing opportunities for research at that building,” Smiley said. “I think we need to coordinate with NOAA to find out what they are doing with it.”
Smiley said he was aware the original designs for the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center included a dedicated exhaust system for corrosive chemicals, but were dropped for some reason.
“I think we need to watch this carefully,” Smiley said.
Conrad agreed with Smiley’s concern.
“I also think perhaps we need to look at what the borough’s right to know about the chemicals that are being utilized in that building,” Conrad said. “I think that’s another discussion we should have … as the building owner I believe we have the right and requirement to know what all of them are because you have to protect everyone’s safety.”
He added a simple conversation with NOAA would resolve the issue. He added the borough does have a list of chemicals used in the building, but that trichloroacetic acid wasn’t among it.
Another project involved awarding a $963,093 contract to Scott’s Heating and Plumbing to upgrade the Kodiak Island Borough’s main building’s boiler room and generators. But it also brought up future concerns about the neighboring maintenance building’s boiler room.
The boilers in both buildings are 50 years old and need to be upgraded. The project’s base bid involves just upgrades to the borough building boiler room.
The maintenance building is considered an addendum project that can be added on as an alternative for additional $412,205 if awarded to Scott’s Heating and Plumbing.
Assembly Member Scott Arndt the maintenance building bid was too high for what he considered a shop building.
Gandel said costs associated with the maintenance building boiler room included abatement of materials that may contain asbestos, but didn’t have a strong opinion on alternate options.
Assembly Member Geoff Smith asked how extensive abatement work might be needed on the building for future projects down the road.
Gandel said the short answer is yes.
“If we went to tear that building down, the walls are filled with vermiculite insulation, an issue we ran into at the old high school building,” Gandel said. “I’m fairly certain the boiler room in the maintenance building isn’t the only place to have asbestos-containing materials.”
Arndt said an option he had discussed with Conrad was potentially closing off the current boiler room and putting a new, smaller boiler upstairs. He added when the building was originally designed, it was a cafeteria that required a large amount of hot water — something no longer needed for its current purpose.
Conrad didn’t disagree with Arndt, but said it was his obligation to address cost and worker safety.
“What may be $500,000 now could cost $750,000 or $1 million tomorrow,” Conrad
He also asked the borough to consider looking at an abatement project on the facility due to the presence of asbestos-containing tiles and thermal systems insulation on the piping.
“I would like the ability to consider having those items abated so that our employees are not exposed to those portions of hazardous material,” Conrad said. He proposed speaking with an environmental contractor down the road, altering the base bid and looking at specific linear footage to save borough taxpayers money.
“It would be best to do this during the summer because employees will be outside and you’d have to secure the building because of the abatement process,” Conrad said.
