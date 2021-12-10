A long-needed overhaul of the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium’s audio system was approved Monday night with a unanimous vote from the Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education.
Board members approved a $267,777 contract with Palmer-based Sound Decisions LLC to upgrade the audio system over several months.
According to Superintendent Larry LeDoux, a 2019 assessment conducted by The Ruzika Co. identified several needs within the 35-year-old auditorium, with its audio-visual system needing the most work.
“We decided two years ago to address the sound system for the auditorium,” LeDoux said.
The district put the project out to bid in October and received the only response from Sound Decisions, but believed it was responsive and within the budgeted amount.
The contact still needs some details hammered out before work can be started.
“It’s a complex operation, and we have our own consultant who will work on them,” LeDoux said. “This is a very technical area and we are still analyzing it.”
In its assessment, The Ruzika Company identified several issues concerning the audio system.
The current audio playback system, for example, was the original one installed during construction in 1985, and is supplemented by a portable system when necessary. The same goes for the main reinforcement and playback system, which “now lags well behind professional systems in similar facilities.”
The current audio system doesn’t provide uniform distribution of sound throughout the audience seating, with a few dead zones, according to the report. The Ruzika Company recommended replacing the auditorium’s entire system, including main speakers, subwoofers, side effects and rear delay components.
The assessment also recommended replacing the auditorium’s microphone wiring system when the district could afford it.
LeDoux said the improvements would involve “extensive work that would hopefully be completed by the summer.”
A borough-owned, school district-managed building, the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium finished construction in 1986. It has gone through some changes over the years, but the audio system remains one of the original components.
Board member Duncan Fields called it a “substantial project” that “a shows tremendous amount of work has gone into it.”
Board member Katie Oliver, who is executive director of the Kodiak Arts Council, agreed.
“The audio playback system is original to the building and it was a good system then, but it’s far outdated now,” Oliver said. “It’s very difficult to find replacement parts and we generally have to supplement with portable equipment to make the system work.”
Board member Judy Carsterns, who has volunteered with the theater for nearly 15 years, said improvement will benefit all segments of the community.
“The need for this has been a long time coming and it’s going to facilitate those who have hearing issues,” Carstens said. “Some people in the community no longer attend events because of the lack of hearing aids and such. This would bring more people into the theater.”
Oliver noted the school board has allocated funding for the past two fiscal years to ensure it can pay for the upgrades.
“I’m really happy at this stage where we can have a viable contract and move forward on this,” Oliver said.
The Kodiak Arts Council uses the auditorium in partnership with the school district, and hosts much of its annual performing arts series events there. The performing arts series traditionally runs from October through May.
In addition, the school district and various community organizations use it for rehearsals, recitals and lectures.
Other issues Ruzika identified included stage lighting issues. The current lighting system is a hodgepodge of older and more modern components, and a lot of subsystems, such as light dimmer distribution and control consoles, should either be replaced or upgraded as funds allow; others could be used “as-is” with some minor upgrades.
Lighting fixtures dedicated entirely to the stage areas, which include 250 theatrical fixtures of “various types and vintages,” were observed as being well maintained. However, Ruzika noted it will become difficult to obtain older replacement parts as technology progresses.
