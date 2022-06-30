Kodiak leaders said they didn’t get funding for everything on their wish lists when Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed the fiscal 2023 state budget into law this week, but those who could be reached by KDM on Wednesday said they were generally satisfied.
“The FY23 state budget meets the city’s highest priority in having $15 million in the capital budget for the new fire station,” said City Mayor Pat Branson, in an email to KDM.
“I’m happy, but only halfway,” said Larry LeDoux, who retires today as the Kodiak Island Borough School District superintendent. He said extra money for education was a good thing, but it would have been even better if the funding had been added in a way that it would be guaranteed every year.
A spokesman for the governor’s office told KDM that Kodiak will receive approximately $112 million in direct funding out of the $12.3 billion fiscal 2023 budget. But when you look at funding for things that will benefit Kodiak along with other parts of the state that number goes much higher.
Highlights include the following:
• $30 million for the planning and design of the vessel that will replace the Tustumena, which was built in 1965 and is one of the oldest vessels in the Alaska Marine Highway System.
Last December, Dunleavy came to Kodiak to announce plans for the replacement vessel, which will be built at an estimated cost of $237 million.
• $27 million for improvements to the Benny Benson State Airport, which will include work on the airport apron and three taxiways. That project has a scheduled completion date of June 2027.
• $15 million for the city’s new fire station. Rep. Don Young’s office has secured another $7 million, according to Branson.
• Complete bond debt reimbursement for the borough’s school buildings.
• $5 million to the Alaska Mariculture Alliance for the purpose of establishing and operating a $25 million grant program for the mariculture industry.
• $4.7 million for the paving of one mile of Otmeloi Way, which is scheduled to be finished in June 2027.
• $20 million for ferry overhauls, certifications and shore-side facilities improvements, the largest amount in at least more than a decade.
• $1.15 million for the Alaska marine salmon program, which will provide research on why “many systems in Alaska are experiencing poor returns of salmon,” according to state budget documents.
• $294,300 to provide Alaska Search and Rescue Association training.
• $1.2 million for a contract with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to enforce federal laws and regulations under the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act.
• $1.5 million as part of a five-year plan totaling $8.25 million to develop and improve trails statewide. Past funding has been used to create the Afognak trail and public-use cabins and the Lake Gertrude Loop Trail at Fort Abercrombie State Park.
• $4.4 million as part of a five-year plan totaling $26.4 million to assess salmon harvesting, stock and habitat projects statewide.
• $82.03 million for commercial fisheries statewide.
• $43.6 million for sport fisheries statewide.
• $63.6 million for wildlife conservation statewide.
• $7.75 million for electric vehicle infrastructure statewide.
“Am I happy? Yes,” said LeDoux. “I’m happy that the borough got bond-debt reimbursement. I’m also disappointed that a good part of the major maintenance liability got vetoed.”
One benefit of rising oil prices has been that Alaska’s budget, which relies heavily on proceeds from the oil industry, was able to play a little bit of catch up.
“I think this FY23 budget, which is so very different than the one from three years ago where massive cuts were made without any local input, is certainly an improvement,” said Branson. “The real test will be when 50% of the House and 30% of the Senate [could be] newly elected officials” who need educated on local municipal needs.
While Dunleavy signed off on a record Permanent Fund dividend of $3,200 a person as part of the fiscal 2023 budget, Branson said she had hoped that the issue of funding would have been settled once and for all.
