Instead of slumbering on the sofa watching Saturday morning cartoons and slurping soggy cereal, the Davis siblings — Eleanor, Alexander and JQ — are outdoors.
This past Saturday, they found themselves at the Salonie Creek Rifle Range — one of the island’s hidden gems, located 11.5 miles south of the city of Kodiak — taking part in the 4-H rifle class with about a dozen other youths.
“It is so pretty early in the morning,” JQ, 15, said. “You just get up and shoot. It is very energizing.”
The Davis clan is not your ordinary group of kids learning how to handle a rifle.
Eleanor, 12, and JQ are riflemen— in this case, riflegirls — and Alexander, 14, is a sharpshooter. They have been shooting for years. That’s what happens when you have a father who was a shooting instructor in the Coast Guard and an uncle who was a shooting instructor in the Marine Corps.
“He (our dad) would take us to the range a lot, and we would shoot a lot,” JQ said. “We have just been shooting. It’s in our blood.”
The three recently displayed their skills at a Project Appleseed event, where they not only peppered targets with their skilled rifle shooting but also learned American history. It wasn’t an affiliated 4-H event, so the Davis kids stood side-by-side with adults while enduring rain and wind conditions for two long days of training. They outlasted most shooters twice their ages — only six of the 18 registered shooters finished. Eleanor and JQ received riflemen patches. Alexander earned the title of sharpshooter.
“The first day was very discouraging because it was raining, and there were puddles of water on our mats. It was very cold and wet and hard to keep going,” JQ said. “A lot of people left, but we came the next day, and it was beautiful. It was totally worth coming back.”
Eleanor has extreme bragging rights over her siblings. She qualified as a rifleman four times during the event.
“She is an extreme sharpshooter. She is amazing at it,” JQ said. “I’m kind of good, and he (Alexander) is super great.”
What’s the secret to Eleanor’s success? Is it the steady hands or a keen eye?
“It’s mostly practice,” Eleanor said.
Not so fast.
“She may have a steadier hand, but I have better eyesight,” Alexander answered back. “It’s just that I have a very short attention span — very short.”
The Davis kids were leading the way in the 4-H class taught by Velma Vining, a former pistol shooter at the Coast Guard Academy who has been teaching since 2017. This past Saturday was the second of nine classes. This 90-minute session focused on dry firing a rifle from a prone possession.
By the end of the nine weeks, the 20 enrolled students will have learned how to shoot standing, sitting, kneeling and prone. But, of course, gun safety will be the top takeaway for the students.
“4-H is all about positive youth development,” Vining said. “We are teaching them through rifle. We are here to teach them how to master rifle.”
Vining was the one who encouraged the Davis kids to sign up for Project Appleseed.
“4-H uses shooting sports to develop young peoples’ character, and in this event, they came with a teachable attitude and indomitable spirit,” Vining wrote in an email. “Am I proud? You bet.”
