A motion that would have supported a proposal to extend Kodiak bear hunting seasons did not move forward Tuesday when the Kodiak Fish and Game Advisory Committee’s vote on the matter ended in a 4-4 tie.
Instead, Chair Paul Chervenak said that a work group would be established to tackle the issue of an increasing number of Kodiak bear encounters with humans.
Proposal No. 76, created by Jason Bunch for Kodiak Area Unit 8, would have supported an extension to the current Kodiak bear fall hunting season, which is now Oct. 25 to Nov. 30, moving it to Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. The proposal also would have supported an extension to the spring season, which is currently April 1 to May 15, suggesting it start on March 1 and stop on May 15.
According to the written proposal, Kodiak bear mortality has increased along Kodiak’s road system, and there is community concern for safety and private property. The proposal stated that early in the spring and late in the fall have increased bear activity because of a lack of natural food sources, and that bears are attracted to garbage and livestock food sources.
Nate Svoboda, Kodiak area biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, noted potential problems with the proposal. The bears causing the most issues are typically nocturnal, and harvesting during nighttime is difficult. Svoboda also provided data showing that the extended hunting season has the least amount of cases for agency bear kills and instances of defense of life and property.
“The Department [of Fish and Game] is opposed to this proposal to lengthen the [Kodiak] bear registration hunt seasons in Unit 8 for RB230 and RB260 because the recent changes to solid waste ordinances appear to be having a positive effect on human bear conflict and the department, as opposed to increasing the potential harms of sows with cubs created by the longer fall season,” Svoboda said.
Chervenak said he opposed the proposal because he didn’t think it would help with the issue. He also noted the problems that could come from it. Mother bears with cubs could be hunted if they leave dens during the extended season and poaching could occur if bears are harvested from closed areas and then illegally registered in the open area along the road system.
Bunch proposed the change and attended the meeting. He said the bears regularly coming to town are the first ones to come back to town in the spring and last ones to leave in the fall. The time would allow for the use of snowfall to track the animals, and he said it would not impact issues with sows with cubs, which can only be managed with garbage management policies.
“I proposed this regulatory change in an effort to provide sport hunters the opportunity to fair chase, harvest these animals as a tool to guard against ongoing public safety concerns and wasteful [defense of life and property situations],” Bunch said.
Several community members and committee members shared their bear stories. According to community member Lila Schwantes, from Bells Flats, a bear tore down her garage door and raided seven other houses before being killed. Many others had similar experiences.
“We’ve seen more bears in the last few years from our living room than in 19 years of living on Whale Island,” committee member Oliver Holm said.
The problem was attributed to a variety of topics, primarily garbage management and non-aggressive bear management tactics.
“I just think we’ve limited the ability for fair population control to a point where we’re seeing interaction with people that shouldn’t be happening,” committee member Julie Kavanaugh said.
The Alaska Board of Game is scheduled to meet March 17-21 regarding the south central region, including Kodiak. Comments for this region are due by next Friday. The board is responsible for establishing open and closed seasons, areas for taking game, setting bag limits, and regulating methods and means to conserve and develop Alaska’s wildlife resources, according to its website.
