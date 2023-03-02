Kodiak Capture

Bears bask in the sun on Rezanof Drive in 2020. 

 Courtesy of STEVE COLE

A motion that would have supported a proposal to extend Kodiak bear hunting seasons did not move forward Tuesday when the Kodiak Fish and Game Advisory Committee’s vote on the matter ended in a 4-4 tie.

Instead, Chair Paul Chervenak said that a work group would be established to tackle the issue of an increasing number of Kodiak bear encounters with humans.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.