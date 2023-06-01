Kodiak City Jail corrections officer Fredrick Fangonilo has pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing to a felony charge of sexual assault in the third degree for acts that allegedly took place with a woman being held in the jail.

Bail for Fangonilo was set at $5,000 and has been paid. In addition, the Public Defender Agency has been withdrawn, and Fangonilo is now being represented by the Law Office of John H. Roberson III LLC in Anchorage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.