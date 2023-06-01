Kodiak City Jail corrections officer Fredrick Fangonilo has pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing to a felony charge of sexual assault in the third degree for acts that allegedly took place with a woman being held in the jail.
Bail for Fangonilo was set at $5,000 and has been paid. In addition, the Public Defender Agency has been withdrawn, and Fangonilo is now being represented by the Law Office of John H. Roberson III LLC in Anchorage.
While on duty, Fangonilo allegedly took the victim to a separate room in the jail under the pretense of cleaning it, but instead the victim and Fangonilo engaged in sexual acts, according to court records. The victim was then returned to her cell.
Jail logs show that on March 29, 2022, Fangonilo took the victim from her cell and after 9 minutes logged the victim in as returning to her cell, according to court records.
The victim came forward more than a year after the alleged incident occurred, and Fangonilo was placed under arrest on May 10.
The Kodiak Police Department placed Fangonilo on administrative leave, and he has been prohibited from being at the Kodiak Police Department until the issue is settled. Administrative leave starts as paid leave but may transition to unpaid leave.
Fangonilo had been working at the Kodiak City Jail for about five years, according to Kodiak Police Chief Tim Putney. He said he has never seen an incident like this occur in more than 20 years of working at the department.
