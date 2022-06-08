Staff from the Sun’aq Tribe, the Alutiiq Museum, the Kodiak Alutiiq dancers gathered with community members at the Kodiak City Cemetery to oversee the burial of four Alutiiq people whose remains had previously been taken off the island, according to a press release from the Alutiiq Museum.
“We are deeply saddened that our ancestors’ graves were disturbed, but also relieved that we were able to bring their remains home and return them to rest,” Chair of the Sun’aq Tribal Council Emily Jean Capjohn was quoted as saying in the release.
At the burial, Father Innocent Dresdow of the Holy Resurrection Cathedral led a ceremony. Next to him was Randy Boskofsky, a staff member of the Sun’aq Tribe, who was holding a large wooden cross that he carved to mark the new graves.
The Alutiiq Dancers performed three songs, and the executive director of the Alutiiq Museum, April Laktonen Counceller, spoke about the importance of repatriation of remains.
One of the people who was buried was repatriated from Michigan State University, and the National Park Service gave a grant to MSU to ship and rebury the individual, according to the release. Two of the individuals were returned by the Alaska State Museum and the fourth was discovered during construction on private land, according to the release.
The Alutiiq Museum organized the effort to bring these individuals back and bury them respectfully. The museum worked with the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak to ensure that the people were treated with respect, according to the release.
“Our ancestors buried their dead in their settlements. When these settlements are disturbed, graves are uncovered,” Counceller said in the release. “For decades people have been collecting the remains of our people despite laws that protect all graves. Recent research by the Alutiiq Museum illustrates that there are still over 160 ancestors held in institutions around the United States and Canada, and these are just the people we know about. Every year organizations reach out to discuss returning remains we were not aware of. [Monday’s] reburial was an important event, but it wasn’t the last. There will be many more,” Counceller said.
In July, the remains of Anastasia Ashouwak, an Alutiiq girl who was brought to a boarding school in Pennsylvania in the early 1900s where she died at the age of 15, will be returned to Old Harbor, the KDM has previously reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.