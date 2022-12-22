The murder convictions against James Michael Wells have been upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, meaning his sentence of life imprisonment remains in place.
Wells was convicted in October 2019 for the April 2012 murder of two Coast Guard employees, Electrician’s Mate First Class James Hopkins and retired Chief Boatswain’s Mate Richard Belisle.
In February 2013, Wells, who is now 71, was arrested for the murders of Hopkins and Belisle. They were Wells’ co-workers at the USCG antenna maintenance facility on Kodiak Island. Wells was convicted in 2014.
But the Ninth Circuit ordered a retrial in December 2017. After a three-week retrial, which ended in October 2019, a federal jury “quickly convicted” Wells of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of murder of an officer or employee of the United States and two counts of possession and use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.
Wells appealed, and in a ruling handed down last week his request for a new trial was dismissed. As part of its decision, the appeals court sent back to a lower court its decision on valuing how restitution to the spouses of the murdered men would be paid, and it upheld the lower court’s ruling that Wells’ interview by investigators was done lawfully.
“The court’s ruling, solidly affirming Wells’ two murder convictions at trial, puts an end to this saga for the wives of Messrs. Belisle and Hopkins, the colleagues of the murdered men, the community of Kodiak and the United States Coast Guard,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker, in a statement.
Wells’ arrest in 2013 was made by Coast Guard Investigative Service agents and Alaska State Troopers, according to previous Kodiak Daily Mirror reporting.
Wells’ arrest came after 10 months of investigation by the FBI, Coast Guard Investigative Service and Alaska State Troopers.
Hopkins and Belisle were shot at the communications station’s rigger shop on the morning of April 12, 2012. Wells worked with the two men as a master rigger, repairing antennas, according to previous KDM reporting. Wells went on leave immediately after the murders.
Early FBI investigations focused on Wells, and neighbors at the time told KDM they observed FBI agents searching his Bells Flats home.
