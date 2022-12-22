Wells guilty of double murder

Victims of the April 12, 2012 shooting at the Coast Guard communications station Richard Belisle (second from left), and Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class James Hopkins (second from right) are shown working to erect a 120-foot communications antenna on Shemya Island on July 2, 2011, along with Jim Wells (left) and Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beauford (right). 

 Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

The murder convictions against James Michael Wells have been upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, meaning his sentence of life imprisonment remains in place.

Wells was convicted in October 2019 for the April 2012 murder of two Coast Guard employees, Electrician’s Mate First Class James Hopkins and retired Chief Boatswain’s Mate Richard Belisle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.