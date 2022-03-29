Kodiak’s McDonald's will be torn apart and rebuilt over the course of the next six weeks.
MRD Inc. is the organization that operates restaurants and food-service businesses, including all of Alaska’s McDonald’s. The company is working to remodel all of Alaska’s McDonald’s, Director of Operations Todd Morgan said.
Every part of the Kodiak McDonald’s building and parking lot will be renovated with the exception of the kitchen. The ceiling, tiles, parking lot pavement and the facade will all be taken down and replaced. The building behind the Kodiak McDonald’s will be destroyed.
At the end of the renovation process, there will be more digitized menus, parking spaces, a two-lane drive through and a new dining area.
“It’s going to look really, really nice, especially in Kodiak,” Morgan said. “The general manager there is doing a good job keeping [the building] clean, and these changes are going to be next level. We’re pretty excited about it.”
The renovations have been in the works for years, Morgan said. They were supposed to happen last year but were delayed because of the pandemic.
MRD is aiming to complete renovations by May 21 but the building is old so problems may pop up, Morgan said. Since the construction will be happening in phases, the drive-thru and inside dining will not close at the same time and there will be continuous service, he said. Currently, the drive-thru is closed. Afterward, the inside will be closed for renovations for around a month.
The redesign is a part of a statewide effort to update McDonald’s buildings, which includes digitizing restaurants. With a digitized menu, it will be easier for customers to order food and for workers to process those orders, according to Morgan. It will also make the mobile app more effective, he said.
Even though the work process will be easier, digitization will not solve the under-staffing situation in McDonald’s, he said.
“Staffing in Kodiak is a challenge as it is — well it’s a challenge for everybody — but especially in Kodiak,” Morgan said. “We can always use more staff in Kodiak.”
Morgan has been working with MRD for over 10 years and for as long as he has been with the company there have been staffing shortages. Currently, the restaurant has about 40 employees, but ideally it would have upwards of 50 workers.
Morgan said that the renovations are expensive, but he did not say how much money it will cost.
McDonald’s isn’t the only construction happening downtown. The Kodiak Marketplace is being built across the street, where the O. Kraft and Son General Merchandise building used to be.
