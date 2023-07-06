Kodiak resident Heather Ayres started a decorative rock snake on the Spit last Friday, and the community already has added dozens of rocks to it.
“Rock snakes are trending right now. [Someone] shared a post in Kodiak Island Rocks, and I thought it was such a cool idea,” Ayres told KDM. “I love painting, so I decided to start it.”
The rock snake took on the name “RainBoa.” It is already longer than three to four parking spots, and it will continue to grow as people continue to add on to it.
“I’m so thrilled with the response. I’m so impressed, and it just warms my heart to see that people have responded to it, that everybody’s been so positive; that people are participating as much as they are...,” Ayres said. “People genuinely seem to care about each other and seem to care about the community itself.”
Kodiak Island Rocks community is a Facebook group with more than 4,500 members. The group hides painted rocks around the island with markers and tags to bring them back to the group. The rocks get taken and scattered around to other places, only to return on posts in the group. Some of the rocks have gone as far as other countries.
“I would definitely recommend everybody give it a shot,” Ayres said. “It’s something that couples, families, kids or older people can do. It’s very meditative and therapeutic to do any kind of art, and I think that leaving rocks around brightens up everybody’s day.”
The rock snake takes inspiration from similar snakes created in other communities.
Another reason Ayres wanted to start the rock snake was because of the online fights surrounding Pride Month and its local events.
“After seeing divisive comments online during Pride Month, I hope to remind people that these painted rocks being unique as individuals makes Kodiak more beautiful as a community,” Ayres told KDM. “It’s not a direct monument to Pride Month or the community here in Kodiak, I just felt that it was a good time to start it.”
Ayres chose the Spit because of its impact on community members. “It’s meditative, I think... a lot takes place there,” Ayres said. “I’ve seen people there who look like they’re in love. I’ve seen people there who look like they’re in grief. Teenagers hang out, and they’re always in a good mood. It just seems like a place that people kind of go to be themselves.”
In the future, other rock snakes could spring up around the island.
“Whether it’s a kind word, extra patience, or placing a painted rock to be found, everyone has the power to make somebody else’s day a little bit brighter, and this is just a very easy way to do that,” Ayres said.
