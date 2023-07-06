painted rocks

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The “RainBoa” — a snake formed out of painted rocks — takes shape  at the Spit. 

 Caleb Oswell

Kodiak resident Heather Ayres started a decorative rock snake on the Spit last Friday, and the community already has added dozens of rocks to it.

“Rock snakes are trending right now. [Someone] shared a post in Kodiak Island Rocks, and I thought it was such a cool idea,” Ayres told KDM. “I love painting, so I decided to start it.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.