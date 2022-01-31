The Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force met for the first time Friday. At the meeting, task force members introduced themselves and looked ahead to the behemoth task that they were undertaking. For the next year, members will be doing extensive research into bycatch in Alaska — what causes it and what its impacts are.
Bycatch refers to fish or other species that are caught by accident but cannot be kept. The task force will be looking at bycatch and bycatch alone, Fish & Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang said. The task force was not created to study stock interceptions or the status of fisheries, he emphasized. Vincent-Lang is one of the two voting members who are state officials.
But even reviewing “bycatch alone” is no simple task. It is a complicated and politically charged issue that requires a lot of thought and consideration, Vincent-Lang said.
“It’s daunting to see what needs to be undertaken by the task force,” Kodiak resident and task force member Duncan Fields said. Fields, who is a consultant for the Old Harbor and Ouzinkie Native corporations, is filling the seat on the task force for an organization representing Alaska Natives.
In addition to Fields, Kodiak residents Linda Kozak and Raymond May are also on the task force. The two of them are representing halibut fishermen and salmon fishermen, respectively.
They are not the only people with ties to Kodiak on the task force. Kevin Delaney, Mike Flores and Stephanie Madsen all lived in Kodiak at some point in their lives as well.
“In many ways Kodiak is a nucleus of fishing effort and not exclusive to Alaska,” Fields said. “[It is] a significant community when you’re talking about Alaska fisheries.”
Kozak declined to comment. May could not be reached for comment.
On top of Fields, Kozak, May, Delany, Flores and Madsen, there are five other voting members of the task force who do not work for the state. They are Ragnar Alstrom, Erik Velsco, Brian Gabriel, task force Chair John Jensen and Vice Chair Tommy Sheriden.
Alongside Vincent-Lang is Micaela Fowler, acting deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development. Fowler sits on the task force as a voting member. Fowler was appointed by Julie Sande, deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Commerce, to fill the seat.
Sen. Peter Micciche and Rep. Bryce Edgman are non-voting members of the task force.
The task force did not make it through its entire agenda at its hour-long meeting. The members reviewed the administrative order that established the task force, introduced themselves and their goals, and started working on a tentative meeting schedule. The members ran out of time before they could form subcommittees or a work plan.
