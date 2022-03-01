Six families showed up at Frontier Baptist Church on Friday to pick up free diapers, baby wipes and pull-ups for their infants and toddlers as part of the church’s Diaper Distribution Day.
This was the first time Frontier Baptist Church held the event, program coordinator Heather Routh said. There will be one donation day and one distribution day every month going forward.
It is hard to estimate how many kids benefited from the distribution, she said. Some of the people picking up boxes filled with sanitary materials quickly came and went, while others spent some time there while their kids played with Routh’s children, she said. Routh did not ask people about their personal situations, or whether they would be coming back next month.
“All of [the families] seemed really grateful that that was an option and that was encouraging,” she said.
Routh held a diaper drive on Feb. 18 in which three people turned out, she said. The combined donations of those three individuals and money raised from the Frontier Baptist Church resulted in enough items to fill three distribution boxes.
However, 50 boxes does not necessarily meet the needs of 50 different kids. Thankfully, all of the people that showed up were able to get what they needed, but it was tight, she said. Size 5 diapers were the most popular item, but some people who took them may have benefited more from pull-ups and if everyone who showed up needed size 5, there would not be enough to go around, she said.
In the past other organizations on the island have offered similar services but those programs stopped running. Routh decided to start a new program because she had heard enough people ask about places to get free diapers or other sanitary items for their kids, she said in a previous interview with the KDM. When Routh was organizing this diaper distribution, she wasn’t sure if there was a need for this program.
Routh will continue to lead the program through the Frontier Baptist Church, she told the KDM on Monday.
The next donation day will be on March 18. On March 25, people will be able to pick up diapers and other items for the kids that they are taking care of, Routh said. Both donations and distributions will take place from 4-7 p.m. in the basement of the parsonage on the Frontier Baptist Church’s property.
