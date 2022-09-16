Distance runners are not known for being flexible athletes. They don’t need to jump hurdles — on the track or football field — or perform a crossover to beat an opponent off the dribble. Instead, they have one thing to do, and that is to run. Run far.
“Your full range of motion just isn’t necessary,” veteran Kodiak cross country coach Ashley Mortenson said. “You are falling into a pretty regular pattern.”
Mortenson has her gang work on hip mobility, which is excellent for injury prevention, but hamstring flexibility, don’t need it unless you are Abigail Harver.
Harver is a gymnast turned dancer turned runner. The slender junior isn’t built like her teammates. That is apparent during team stretches.
“Abby is doing the splits over in the corner when a lot of the runners can’t even touch their toes,” Mortenson said. “The contrast is striking because distance runners are not traditionally nimble.”
It might be because she can touch her toes while standing upright or because she has logged countless training sessions, but however you unfold it, Harver is in the midst of a breakout season. The soft-spoken runner was pushed into being Kodiak’s lead runner when freshman standout Ayla Baker moved off island and senior Naomi Griffin graduated.
Harver hasn’t backed down from the challenge. She has slashed a minute off her 5-kilometer time from a year ago and two minutes from her inaugural prep season, which only featured on-island time trials because of the pandemic.
“It’s been a little weird and a strange experience because I have been up there but have never been ahead of the pack,” Harver said. “There is a lot more pressure to be at the front and to keep those times and keep moving. It just keeps pushing me forward.”
She credits her coaches for the improvement, but being a former competitive gymnast doesn’t hurt.
“It allows me to have a lot more flexibility — sometimes a little too much,” she said. “It really helps with technique and balance, especially on trails when there are tricky turns.”
Harver’s gymnastic career started at the age of 2. Yep, that is not a typo. While some toddlers were sucking their thumbs, Harver was mastering a summersault. Well, maybe not to that extent.
“It was more like hopping over stuffed animals,” Harver said.
She advanced to apparatuses and started competing competitively as a fifth grader in places like Guam — her father, a runner, is in the military — and Virginia. She even trained at the gym Gabby Douglas — a U.S. Olympic gold medalist — trained at and met her once.
The pressure of the sport got to Harver and she left gymnastics for dancing. Since her arrival on The Rock, she has performed in local productions like “The Nutcracker” and “Pinocchio.” She splits her time between cross country and dancing, jumping from one practice to another most nights of the week. She also balances having a job at Java Flats.
“I feel more energetic when I have things going on and I keep busy and keep moving,” Harver said. “When I don’t have those things, I don’t feel as motivated and don’t perform as well.”
Mortenson said Harver takes her training seriously and is “excellent at juggling” her hectic schedule.
“She is incredibly driven and motivated and balances a lot of different things very well,” Mortenson said. “Distance running lends itself to very disciplined and highly motivated people. Sometimes I see athletes who take a lot on, and it just doesn’t go well. Abby has shown herself to do really well managing a lot of different commitments.”
Today might be Harver’s last race at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park as she is planning to graduate a year early. She plans to attend Liberty University, hoping to walk onto the cross country team.
Before the season ends, her goal is to dip under 22 minutes and return to the Division I state meet, where she placed 68th a year ago.
“That would be a big confidence booster,” she said.
