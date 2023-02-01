After more than a decade of evaluation, the proposed use of certain waters in the Bristol Bay watershed as disposal sites for discharges associated with the proposed mining development in southwest Alaska known as the Pebble deposit, the U.S. Environmental Protection agency issued an emphatic thumbs down.

In plain terms, barring a successful legal appeal by mining interests, the Pebble Mine proposal is dead in the water, according to an EPA release today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.