The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is considering the creation of a staff position that would oversee the potential sale or lease of unused borough properties in an effort to spawn more housing opportunities.
To help alleviate the islandwide housing shortage, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly discussed adding a position back to the borough staff that would be responsible for managing borough land leases and/or property sales. The position, potentially known as a resource manager or resource development specialist, was discussed during the Assembly’s budget discussion at last Thursday’s work session.
“I think it’s a good idea to look into this,” Assembly Member Joseph Delgado said during the meeting. “It’s hard to find a place to stay. I know it’s brought up [often] about the number of houses that are for sale. I looked today and I think I only saw two.”
The island’s housing shortage was highlighted last year by a Kodiak Economic Development Corp.-commissioned survey of more than 200 Kodiak residents. The results showed Kodiak is currently facing a problem commonly known as the “missing middle.” Government-subsidized and high-end housing are both available. But there is a lack of market-priced housing that is affordable to the typical buyer in Kodiak.
“More than anything, I’ve heard from the public that we need land available,” Assembly Member Larry LeDoux said during the meeting. “The borough owns land. We haven’t had a land sale in a couple of years, and it was very small and takes a long time to lease land. It’s a long, difficult process.”
The Kodiak Island Borough has to own a property for 10 years before it is able to sell the property, Borough Assessor Seema Garoutte said during the meeting. It also typically takes more than a year for such properties to go through the processes to be sold.
“It seems to me that if we had a resource development specialist [who] could do leases, that could work on grants, that generates money, that the whole position could be funded,” LeDoux said. “We could serve the public in a better way by making land available for young people to build homes and houses.”
If this goes forward, the sold or leased land would largely be undeveloped because the borough does not have the resources to be able to develop and sell or lease land to third parties. And that doesn’t seem like a path it wants to pursue.
“I don’t think that the borough wants to be the one [who] actually develops the land,” Garoutte said during the meeting.
There has been a borough resource manager position in the past. Assembly Member Geoffrey Smith recommended a job description and the position’s potential cost be determined before going any further.
“Hopefully, if this position is successful, it will generate money to pay for itself,” LeDoux said. “So, it’s almost seed money to see how it works. But I do think it’s an important position, and I do believe that we could release some of the borough-owned land for development, and it would actually be developed. It would be a boon to our community in many, many ways.”
