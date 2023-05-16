The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is considering the creation of a staff position that would oversee the potential sale or lease of unused borough properties in an effort to spawn more housing opportunities.

To help alleviate the islandwide housing shortage, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly discussed adding a position back to the borough staff that would be responsible for managing borough land leases and/or property sales. The position, potentially known as a resource manager or resource development specialist, was discussed during the Assembly’s budget discussion at last Thursday’s work session.

