Mission Road Map

The area of Mission Road that is planned to be rebuilt. Graphic from city of Kodiak.

The city of Kodiak authorized more than $2.5 million to rebuild a portion of Mission Road during a specially called meeting Wednesday.

The $2.5 million is a 25% match needed to be eligible for a grant from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Facilities through the Community Transportation Program. The total cost of the Mission Road project is estimated to be more than $10 million.

