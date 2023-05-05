The city of Kodiak authorized more than $2.5 million to rebuild a portion of Mission Road during a specially called meeting Wednesday.
The $2.5 million is a 25% match needed to be eligible for a grant from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Facilities through the Community Transportation Program. The total cost of the Mission Road project is estimated to be more than $10 million.
“We are pleased that the city’s project nomination for Mission Road rehabilitation is moving forward in the scoring process and will be going to the statewide Project Evaluation Board to compete for funding,” Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke wrote in the agenda report for Wednesday’s meeting.
City staff submitted a notice of intent to apply for the Community Transportation Program last November. The project nomination is now going to the statewide Project Evaluation Board. That board is scheduled to meet at the end of May, and the city should hear back in the first week of June on how the Mission Road project scored. By authorizing the 25% percent match, the city’s application becomes more competitive when compared to other projects.
A source for the $2.5 million has not yet been decided, but the city has a variety of options available if the project is selected by the state board.
The city of Kodiak, based on public input, ranked Mission Road as one of the highest priorities for roadway improvements in its long range transportation plan.
That plan states that Mission Road presents several safety concerns. It is one of the oldest roads in Kodiak and experiences between 1,610 and 2,330 vehicles a day. The pavement and underground utilities are described as among the worst in the city.
The road has high traffic, potholes, ruts, cracking and drainage issues, according to the transportation plan. Public feedback has said Mission Road is in most need of sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes. The road currently has none of these.
The city of Kodiak wants to make Mission Road one way, beginning at Erskine Avenue and ending at the Ismailov Street/12th Street area. That would result in lower vehicle counts, slower vehicular speeds and increased safety along the roadway. Plans also include adding drainage, sidewalks, lighting and utility updates to the street.
The $2.5 million from the city of Kodiak would be spread out over the course of three years. Additionally, improvements will avoid unnecessary costs associated with retaining structures, property acquisition and impacts to residential driveways.
The roadwork project has yet to be finalized and plans still need to be vetted and go through a design process. A timeline has not yet been fully set, as the city first needs to secure funding for the project. But the project could begin this year if funds are acquired, according to Bahnke in previous KDM reporting.
