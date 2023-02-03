Local guide and outfitter Paul Chervenak has become the second person from Kodiak to win the Frank Golata Award for Outstanding Outfitter.
Chervenak has been recognized for his achievements and efforts in wildlife conservation and management by the Wild Sheep Foundation. Established in 1996, the Frank Golata Award recognizes an outfitter from North America whose career “has exemplified the honor and dignity of the proud profession of outfitting,” according to the Wild Sheep Foundation.
“The groups of us that work and go to the Board of Fish and Game and try to help form regulations and fight for our industry but also the resource and animal, I’m just a small part of those really good teams and it’s pretty tough for me to even accept. But I’m completely honored,” Chervenak said in an interview with KDM.
Chervenak received the award during the Wild Sheep Foundation convention’s grand finale banquet on Jan. 14. Alaska has now had six award winners, including two from Kodiak. The other was outfitter Richard Rohrer who won the award in 2005. Rohrer said he has known Chervenak for more than 35 years. Rohrer said he had been appointed on the selection committee to evaluate candidate nominations this year. Rohrer said that the committee considers candidates based on a certain set of criteria, including reputation, length of involvement, integrity, commitment, volunteer efforts and other contributions.
“It’s a big honor, one person a year from North America is selected for that award... It was a privilege to be there to see Paul receive the award. Because he had no idea that he was selected and he was almost at a loss for words to respond,” Rohrer said in an interview with KDM.
Former area biologist Larry Van Daele has been Chervenak’s friend for about 40 years. “He is the epitome of pay it forward. He is always looking for ways to do good things for people and the community itself.”
Chervenak has been a 15-year donor to the Wild Sheep Foundation. Rohrer said funds from contributions go to enhance wild sheep and other mountain game populations in North America and Asia. “I think it is a very positive impact that he has had on the community,” VanDaele said.
Chervenak has been active in a number of organizations. He is chairman of the Kodiak Fish and Game Advisory Committee and acts as the big game guide and outfitter representative. Chervenak is also chairman for Alaska in the Kodiak Brown Bear Trust and, according to Rohrer, Chervenak often represents Kodiak in Alaska Board of Game meetings.
“Mr. Chervenak has also had a profound effect on bear conservation and management on Kodiak Island. Mr. Chervenak... has dedicated his life and career to ethical and responsible hunting in Alaska,” area biologist Nathan Svoboda said.
Chervenak said he has been in Kodiak since 1980 and has always been hunting and fishing. He first came to Kodiak after finishing college in Indiana to experience Alaska, and he has been in Kodiak since. In 1986 he began professionally outfitting with his first permit, and in 1989 he gained his guide license and started his business now known as Kodiak Outdoor Adventures. Van Daele said when he congratulated Chervenak he was shocked and humbled that he was even nominated for the award. Chervenak thanked everybody who has helped to achieve all of his milestones, including friends, family, hunters and his team.
“It’s quite an honor. I don’t do what I do for recognition... I’ve been thanking everybody that I have been blessed to deal with because they all play a part of who I am, or how I operate, or what I do,” Chervenak said in an interview with KDM.
