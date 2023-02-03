Paul Chervenak

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily MIrror

Kodiak’s Paul Chervenak has been awarded this year’s Frank Golata Award for Outstanding Outfitter by the Wild  Sheep Foundation.

 Lev Oswell

Local guide and outfitter Paul Chervenak has become the second person from Kodiak to win the Frank Golata Award for Outstanding Outfitter. 

Chervenak has been recognized for his achievements and efforts in wildlife conservation and management by the Wild Sheep Foundation. Established in 1996, the Frank Golata Award recognizes an outfitter from North America whose career “has exemplified the honor and dignity of the proud profession of outfitting,” according to the Wild Sheep Foundation. 

