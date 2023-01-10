Dozens of people are expected to show up for tonight’s Kodiak City Council work session to give feedback about changes being considered for the Port and Harbors Advisory Board.
Tensions between PHAB members and the mayor and City Council have been rising since the city discussed making changes or even doing away with PHAB at the Nov. 8 City Council work session.
Tim Abena, whose term on PHAB expired last December, has been one of the more outspoken critics of the city’s plans for PHAB.
“The reason you have an advisory board is to get its independent and untainted views,” Abena wrote in unpublished material submitted to the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
Changes being considered by the City Council could allow Harbormaster Dave Johnson to prepare the agenda and sit on the board as the chair, according to the drafted resolution. Other changes could allow the city manager to determine the items for discussion, designate PHAB as a standing committee rather than an advisory board, replace a harbor user voting member with a member of the City Council as a voting member, eliminate alternate mem- bers, and make it so the board would meet quarterly rather than a minimum of four times a year. Abena said he agrees with the city’s idea to add a council member to the board, but he did not agree with the idea of allowing voting rights because he thinks that would “adversely influence the advisors.”
Nick Szabo, resident port agent and a PHAB member, said adding a member from the City Council to the board would take away some of PHAB’s experience.
Mayor Pat Branson, who has been pushing for PHAB changes, declined to comment for this story.
Council member John Whiddon, who also supports changes to the advisory board, said at the Nov. 8 work session: “PHAB has existed for a long time, [and] Kodiak’s port and harbors infrastructure has probably outgrown PHAB in its current model.”
But Szabo sees things differently.
“The port and the harbors are probably the most important asset this community has, and therefore the Port and Harbors Advisory Board is probably the most important board in the whole community,” Szabo said.
Critics of the City Council making changes to PHAB are also concerned about allowing the harbormaster and city to have control over PHAB meetings.
“Most of the projects that have been done here for the port and the harbors have come from the bottom up,” Szabo said. “It hasn’t come from the top down.”
The city has said it wants to make changes to make PHAB more efficient. A memorandum from the work session discussing PHAB on Nov. 8 stated: “This DRAFT resolution helps strengthen [PHAB’s] purpose, provides clarity and efficiencies to the PHAB process, where the last resolution, which was approved in 2011, is insufficient.”
Johnson, the harbormaster, said: “I’ve struggled with what the interaction [with PHAB] is supposed to be… It feels like that lack of clear guidance for what we’re supposed to be getting out of the meetings just results in spinning of the wheels.”
Abena expressed dissatisfaction with Johnson, and Abena stated that he worked with five different harbormasters during his eight years on the board. The high turnover rate, according to Abena, highlights the city’s inability to properly manage the port and harbor facilities. But, the city of Kodiak said in the Nov. 8 work session that it has “just the right guy” in Johnson.
Both Abena and Szabo say the current harbormaster had a lack of experience managing ports and harbors.
During the Nov. 8 work session, City Manager Mike Tvenge proposed to dissolve PHAB and authorize a new board with new members at a later date. However, the council decided not to immediately terminate the board.
Szabo and Abena acknowledge that PHAB has been critical of the city for the decisions it has made in regard to Kodiak’s port and harbors.
“As far as I can tell, they want to be in more control of what the Port and Harbors Advisory Board does and says, and they especially don’t want to hear any criticism from the Port and Harbors Advisory Board,” Szabo said.
But Whiddon’s comments from Nov. 8 suggest that a desire for city control is not the issue: “There’s a culture that exists in PHAB that’s probably challenging.”
Tonight’s City Council work session starts at 7:30 in the Public Library’s multipurpose room. It is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.