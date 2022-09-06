The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will consider an average 5% pay raise proposal for municipal workers later this month.
The proposal, brought by assembly member James Turner, came during discussion over whether the assembly should commission a salary study leading into union contract negotiations with borough workers next spring.
A motion to contract with employment consultants Gallagher Group to analyze borough wages failed 4-3. But assembly members agreed that borough wages are not keeping up in today’s competitive job market.
“My son got a six-figure salary right out of college in computer science,” said Assembly Member Scott Smiley. “We’re not coming anywhere near that, but we have people who do very similar jobs here,” Smiley said.
Smiley proposed contracting for the $41,000 salary study, saying it was time the borough acquired the tools it needs to stay competitive.
“We’re at the edge of big changes in the way people are being paid. If we get a study done, we’ll be able to use that information in the future. We’ll be able to justify our salary scale in five years when people come to us griping, instead of putting a bubble gum and baling wire fix on it. We can’t do that without the information to show where we are,” Smiley said.
But Assembly Member Aimee Williams said the borough should compare recently completed salary studies in Homer and Juneau, as well as one recently purchased by the City of Kodiak, rather than spend borough funds for its own.
“We live on an island, but I’m frustrated that we act like we do. The city has a study, Homer has one and Juneau has one,” Williams said. “And we should make an effort to use one or more of those and come up with some answers.”
The Alaska Municipal League is due to complete its annual Alaska Local Government Salary and Benefit Survey before the end of the year, Williams said, adding: “I feel uncomfortable not trying to use other resources that are out there.” The AML study compares wages and benefits among 64 Alaska communities, but doesn’t account for cost-of-living differences.
Turner’s proposal, which will be the subject of the Sept. 29 Assembly work session, would eliminate the two lowest classifications on the borough pay scale, and add two at the top, shifting wages up approximately 5 percent. He said the move would provide adequate raises for both union and non-union workers. He said he wants to spend the $41,000 the study would cost on employees instead.
“We don’t need this to go out for a study. It’s a long, drawn-out process and our employees have been waiting long enough, and we’ve been dragging our feet on this long enough,” Turner said.
The borough and employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1547 are expected to enter contract negotiations this spring. The union’s contract expires next June.
