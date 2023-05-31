Peltola

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Mary Peltola walks in the Kodiak Crab Fest parade Saturday in Kodiak.

 Caleb Oswell

Last weekend, when President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced they had reached a preliminary agreement on how much money the U.S. government could borrow, Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola was in Kodiak meeting with constituents and enjoying Crab Fest.

When she met with the Kodiak Daily Mirror Saturday afternoon, she didn’t mind expressing her frustration over how the country had come to this fiscal fork in the road regarding whether the debt ceiling would be increased.

