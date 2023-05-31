Last weekend, when President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced they had reached a preliminary agreement on how much money the U.S. government could borrow, Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola was in Kodiak meeting with constituents and enjoying Crab Fest.
When she met with the Kodiak Daily Mirror Saturday afternoon, she didn’t mind expressing her frustration over how the country had come to this fiscal fork in the road regarding whether the debt ceiling would be increased.
“The debt ceiling has been raised, I believe, close to a hundred times,” Peltola said. “And 45 of those debt ceiling increases were done under a Republican Congress and a Republican president. The only time it becomes an issue is when there is a Republican Congress and a Democrat president. Without exception. So this, to me, just indicates this is a political football.
“And it’s very unfair to put Americans in this kind of stress for political optics.”
Peltola, a Democrat from Bethel entering the sixth month of her first full term, appeared cautious when asked whether she favors increasing the debt ceiling. She pointed out how various polls have been generating different responses depending on the nuance of the questions being asked.
When KDM asked: “As things stand today, do you want to have the debt ceiling raised?” Peltola responded with a thoughtful yes, explaining her answer this way:
“Looking at the math. It seems that in order to hold Americans harmless the debt ceiling does need to be raised,” Peltola said. “Because, if you look at the math, if we leave entitlements alone … then we would need to impose a 22% reduction across the board on every other governmental program.”
Those are programs such as public safety, education, nutrition benefits and VA benefits.
One of those programs — nutrition benefits — has become a key sticking point in passing a debt ceiling agreement.
Some Republicans are wanting to tie tighter work requirements to those who receive federal food aid, a stance that Peltola finds difficult to justify.
“I just don’t find targeting food insecure people as the best place to start with reductions,” Peltola said. “Why would you target the poorest people [whose] nutrition would be compromised.”
She said the buying capacity of people receiving food assistance already has diminished in the past year thanks to rising food prices. And this is hitting largely the same population that has not been receiving their SNAP disbursements on time because of the state’s staffing shortages.
And, Peltola continued, there already are work requirements to receive federal food aid.
On Memorial Day, two days after the preliminary deal on the debt ceiling was announced, Reuters was reporting that “a handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said … they would oppose a deal to raise the United States’ $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.”
A deal must be reached by Monday or the federal government will not have enough money to cover its financial obligations.The frustrating thing to Peltola: “Everybody saw this coming in January. Everybody knew this was going to happen. This is a surprise to absolutely no one. And we spent five months on messaging bills that were never going to pass the Senate and had no chance of the president signing them.
“We should have been focusing our attention not on divisive culture-war issues. We should have been devoting our time to this.”
Bycatch, climate change and the Arctic
When the conversation turned to fisheries, Peltola said that progress is being made to manage climate change, but there isn’t a magic finger snap that Congress can do to solve problems that have been building for years.
Congress is doing what it can, Peltola said, to support a program updated at last year’s U.N. biodiversity conference that now aims to protect at least 30 percent of the planet’s land and water by 2030.
“I think any incremental change — any fraction of a percentage improvement that we can make is still an improvement,” Peltola said. “And I do not think it is all doom and gloom. And we are going to see improvements.
“And all of those improvements — even if it’s half a degree or something — is going to matter in the ocean. All of those fractions of a degree matter when we’re talking about ocean acidification and marine life. So that is trending better than it has.”
On bycatch: That is one of the national standards that NOAA is examining within the Magnuson–Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. While Magnuson is not likely to be updated in its entirety during this Congress, Peltola said pieces of it — such as bycatch — may be.
And that approach would not be a total loss, Peltola said.
“I think so many of the things that Alaskans want to see discussed and looked at [in Magnuson-Stevens] are already on the books,” Peltola said. “I don’t think we necessarily need to create anything new. If we look at what is already written and how we can get closer to those objectives — that’s a great place to start.”
When it comes to the potential opening of the Arctic, Peltola is less encouraged about where the country stands right now.
The Coast Guard “is talking about learning what other Arctic countries are doing and their investments and how completely different they are than the United States,” said Peltola. “We are very much an afterthought. We are only an Arctic nation because of Alaska. When you look at the kind of infrastructure that other nations are putting into their Arctic infrastructure it’s amazing. Like Russia — they have 40 icebreakers. You could just go on and on with how well-built-up they are.”
Patience and the political process
One of the things that Peltola understood before she went to Washington was how slow the political process works. And part of her job is helping constituents understand why.
“Public policy happens so incredibly slowly,” she said. “We have this pro-fish platform — we’re very committed to pro-fish policies. And I’ve been there six months in my own term. And there are people frustrated. Like, ‘Why hasn’t anything changed?’ ”
The people who ask her questions like that seem to think she is so powerful that she can snap her fingers and get everything changed and in place overnight, she said. And then there’s another group of people who think she isn’t going to do anything at all to improve things.
“It’s a huge spectrum,” Peltola said. “Unless you’ve really been in the system for a number of years — unless you’re in your 40s or 50s like we are, I think there is much more impatience. And I understand that. I was young once, too, and I was very inpatient. Unfortunately, policy and politics — they’re really just a super slow process.”
And so it goes.
“I’ve been here exactly six months,” Peltola said with reflection. “And I’m 1/435 of the House side, and 1/535 of the Congress. And things don’t happen quickly. And there’s only so much one person can do.”
None of this means that Peltola has lost her personable nature and easy going personality. She simply is wise enough to know that politics is a marathon, not a sprint. And the relationships she makes with her colleagues in the Northwest and the state of Maine, in particular, will pay dividends for Alaska. But dividends are collected over time.
“We’re looking for every opportunity,” Peltola said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.