Two Kodiak men face charges of alleged delivery of heroin and methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Both Frank Coma and Michael Coma face two felony counts of intent to manufacture or deliver controlled substances.
According to a court affidavit, a US Postal Service inspector requested assistance from Alaska State Troopers regarding a suspicious package received on Dec. 3. An investigator from the troopers’ State Drug Enforcement Unit arrived with a K9 officer to sniff the parcel, resulting in a possible indication of suspected narcotics.
The USPS inspector obtained a federal warrant to open the parcel, where troopers discovered 52.47 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and about 100 light-blue pills imprinted with “M-30,” according to the affidavit. Troopers identified the pills as suspected heroin “manufactured by Mexican cartels to look like Ocycodone pills but are in fact counterfeit and contain fentanyl.”
Troopers obtained a search warrant and conducted an operation on Wednesday that led to them identifying Frank Coma and one other person as allegedly picking up the package. The second person later departed a vehicle without possession of the package, and troopers continued monitoring Frank Coma.
According to the affidavit, troopers later arrived at an apartment complex after receiving a monitoring signal that the parcel may have been opened. A person, later allegedly identified as Michael Coma, was seen entering an apartment unit.
Troopers knocked on the door, and made contact with multiple residents, including Michael and Frank Coma. All the people in the apartment were detained, the suspicious parcel was seen in plain view inside another apartment unit.
A search of both apartment units turned up a half gram of suspected methamphetamine and half a gram of heroin and “a large amount of cash.”
Both Frank and Michael Coma were arraigned in the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak on Thursday, with Judge Stephen Wallace setting bail at $50,000 in cash to be paid by a third-party person for Michael Coma and $10,000 performance cash bond for Frank Coma to be paid by a third-party person.
Both men were appointed attorneys from the Public Defender’s Agency. The Public Defender’s Agency could not be reached for comment as of deadline Monday.
As part of conditions of release upon paying bail, both men were ordered to remain on Kodiak Island and to not be caught with any controlled substances.
According to court documents, both Frank Coma and Michael Coma have been convicted of previous crimes, including assault and assault.
