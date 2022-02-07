The Salvation Army Food Bank puts food on the plates of hundreds of people and families in Kodiak. It’s important work, but it’s expensive.
Recently, the Salvation Army of Kodiak’s Food Bank received a big donation to offset some of those expenses. Petro Marine and the family that owns the business gave $11,616.60 to the food bank.
About 150 people a month walk into the Salvation Army Food Bank, although that number fluctuates, said Maj. Dave Davis of the Kodiak Salvation Army. In January, 110 families and 219 individuals turned to the food bank for help, he said. On top of this, the food bank sent items to Brother Francis Shelter, Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center, and the Senior Center, Davis said.
A lot of people donate to the food bank, but there is rarely a “complete donation,” or a donation that meets all of the food bank’s needs at a given moment, Davis said. This is in part because the needs keep changing — sometimes a lot of people take spaghetti, other times people go for meat or beans. It’s really impossible to predict what will be in the highest demand, Davis said.
Every month, the food bank restocks or supplements its shelves by directly buying food from stores like Walmart or Safeway, Davis said. This usually costs around $3,000, he said.
“It takes everything we can get from everybody,” Davis said.
Petro Marine’s donation was given as a part of the company’s “Fuel Up and Give Back” program. For every gallon of gas bought at a local Petro Marine between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, 5 cents was donated to local food banks in corresponding towns. Then the Lindsey family, which owns Petro Marine, matched the money raised in those areas. The program has been going on for five years.
“As a family-owned Alaskan company for 62 years now, it’s just important to give back and add value to the communities that we do business in,” said Jasper Hall, chief administrative officer at Petro Marine. “Hunger is an area that I think everybody can [get behind] helping with.”
Hall has worked at Petro Marine for the past year and a half, and has been in the fuel distribution business for over 30 years. It’s not unusual for fuel companies to make donations, he said.
“Other locations that I’ve been affiliated with have certainly donated to charitable organizations or supported some scholarships, but not in this way,” Hall said. “It’s wonderful to be part of an organization that is committed like Petro Marine services.”
There are many ways to donate to the Salvation Army and the Salvation Army Food Bank. People can drop items off and can give money. Any donation that does not have a specified purpose goes into the Salvation Army’s general fund, which the Salvation Army uses to pay its bills, or help other people in various ways, including paying rent or buying oil.
Cash donations that are stated to have a specific purpose can only be used for that purpose. If money is given to the food bank, it will only be used in the food bank; if money is given specifically to help people during Christmas time, if Christmas time passes and that donation is not used, it will be held until next year, according to Davis.
“A lot of our donors are very generous and very supportive,” Davis said. “This is exactly what it takes to make things happen.”
