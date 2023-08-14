The Kodiak Island Borough School District is prepping for the possible re-opening of the Karluk School as Karluk’s Tribal Council waits to find out if its online campaign to draw families to the village pays off.
The Tribal Council in June posted an offer for expense-free living for a year to families with three or more children in hopes of reviving funding for its village school, which closed five years ago due to a lack of students. It takes 10 students to qualify for state education funds.
Last Friday, Tribal Council Treasurer/Secretary Kathryn Reft said the council is working with an enthusiastic family of seven from the Lower 48 — with five school-age kids.
But the family isn’t in Karluk yet, and she couldn’t confirm that they would follow through. “We’re crossing our fingers, and what makes it exciting is that their kids are excited about it. We’ve talked with them, and we think they will thrive here in Karluk.”
If the family arrives in time, Karluk will still be short three to make the 10-student cutoff, said KIBSD Superintendent Cyndy Mika. But the district is not ruling out the possibility that the village could make the cutoff, and Mika is taking steps to be ready if it happens.
Last week, the school board met with Karluk representatives about the potential of hiring one or two teachers for the school — two rural teaching positions are currently up for hire on the district website — and on Aug. 8 Mika and district maintenance workers chartered a flight to Karluk to see if the school, which is owned by the Kodiak Island Borough, can be reopened on short notice.
“It’s really not in bad shape,” Mika said. “The boiler needs some work, and there’s no propane for the kitchen stove. But it’s just a bunch of little things we need to do to get back in there.”
Borough Manager Aimee Williams noted in June that she can envision the borough transferring ownership of the property to the State of Alaska or the Karluk Tribal Council, but not before a needed soil remediation project, the result of a leaky underground fuel tank on the property, is done.
But opening the building would be the easy part at this point, Mika said. There are lots of ifs involved in getting the Karluk school up and running. For example, if the student population reaches 10 in time to open this fall, and if the district can find a qualified, certified teacher with the living skills to work in Karluk, then the district has to purchase curriculum for the grade levels.
Cost for curriculum depends on student grade levels. “We would need to purchase curriculum for each grade level, and we don’t know what ages the kids will be, so we can’t order the curriculum until we know that. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes depending on students’ ages.”
Also, Karluk’s new families would need to commit to the school year. State education funds are doled out based on school population during the month of October.
For a school to reopen and then drop below 10 students in October would be a big problem, Mika said. “It’s imperative that the new families stay the course. If they come to Karluk they need to stay. From October First to the last day in October they need to be enrolled and present.”
The school board has one more meeting — set for Aug. 21 — before school starts Aug. 28. Mika said she’ll keep working on the issue until it’s resolved one way or another. “We want to do what’s best for the kids in Karluk.”
