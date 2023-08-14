Karluk school

The Native Village of Karluk has the smallest population of Kodiak’s rural communities. 

 ALISTAIR GARDINER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Kodiak Island Borough School District is prepping for the possible re-opening of the Karluk School as Karluk’s Tribal Council waits to find out if its online campaign to draw families to the village pays off.

The Tribal Council in June posted an offer for expense-free living for a year to families with three or more children in hopes of reviving funding for its village school, which closed five years ago due to a lack of students. It takes 10 students to qualify for state education funds. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.