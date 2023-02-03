A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
CHASE YOUR TRAIL
Spruce Cape Trail, 4149 Woodland Drive. Its length is 1.6 miles with an elevation gain of 242 feet. This loop trail is considered an easy route, taking an average of 43 minutes from start to finish. A busy trail for birding and walking, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Nice views and beach. Easy parking along the fence and trail is through the fence gate.
COME OUT OF THE COLD
TODAY
• Kodiak’s First Friday Art Walk, 5-7 pm. Free bus service from the FBNA parking lot at 5 pm, 5:45 pm, 6:30 pm and 7:15 pm. From The Frame Shop at 5:15 pm, 6 pm and 6:45 pm. From Islander Bookshop at 5:30 pm, 6:15 pm and 7 pm.
• St Mary’s Fish Fry, 2932 Mill Bay Road, 5-7pm. Phone: 907.486.3513
• Game night at Grand Slam, 6-10 pm. 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A. Phone: 907.486.5400
• Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St. Phone: 907.486.5449. No other details available.
• Under the Moose is the featured band at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive. Phone: 907.486.5712
SATURDAY
• Mixed Media Workshop (through Feb. 18) at Kodiak College, 117 Benny Benson Drive. Explore a variety of materials and combination materials that can result in playful yet meaningful two- and three-dimension artwork. 2-4 pm. Cost is $125. Phone: 800.486.7660 or online at koc.alaska.edu
• Drawing without Perfection (through Feb. 18) workshop at Kodiak College with an emphasis on intuitive drawing. Focuses more on the act of drawing as observation as opposed to a “perfect picture.” 4:30-6:30 pm. Cost is $110. Phone: 800.486.7660 or online at koc.alaska.edu
• Kodiak Harvest’s pick-up time for local fish and produce, 1420 Selig St. noon to 3 pm
• Kodiak Athletic Club free nutrition classes open to the public, offered by owner/longtime competitive body builder Lindsay Knight. 3689 E. Rezanof Drive. Starts at 11:30 am. Phone: 907.486.8770
• Polar Emersion Group free polar-dip. Discover the benefits of cold-water immersion at Gibson Cove on Gibson Cove Road. Group Meets every Saturday at 9:30 (sunrise)
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Take advantage of Kodiak’s local museums
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org Open Tuesday-Saturday 12-4 pm
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday 10 am- 4pm
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone 907.486.0348 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 am-5 pm Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.org
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 days and hours vary. Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays 11 am-4:30 pm. Phone: 907.486.9343
• Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave., Wednesday-Friday, Noon to 4 pm. Phone: 907.487.2626
• New Sunday hours Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 pm-7 pm
• Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. Phone: 907-486-8686 Weekend hours Friday and Saturday 10 am-5 pm. Closed Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.