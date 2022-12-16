A bail hearing for the man who was busted twice in September for allegedly possessing huge quantities of drugs in Kodiak and Anchorage has been set for Dec. 28 in Anchorage.
Mark Daniel Nason, 54, of Kodiak, is in an Anchorage jail facing multiple felony drug and weapons charges. Federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents allegedly seized 11,000 blue Fentanyl pills, 10.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 150 grams of heroin and 500 grams of marijuana, in addition to weapons, from an Anchorage storage unit allegedly rented by Nason.
The agents were acting on information and a search warrant provided by the Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement team. At the time of the Anchorage seizure, Nason was being held in Kodiak after being arrested Sept. 16 on similar charges.
The jurisdiction for prosecuting Nason has been moved to Anchorage, according to court documents. A spokesman for the Alaska Department of Law said jurisdiction moved to Anchorage because this type of crime is normally prosecuted out of Anchorage, regardless of where the events in question allegedly took place.
Anchorage attorney Kevin Coe, who is representing Nason, could not be reached for comment.
Nason had pleaded not guilty to the Kodiak charges filed against him after the Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized approximately 11,450 fentanyl pills, 3.15 pounds of crystal meth, 89 grams of tar heroin, five handguns and $58,722 in cash that were allegedly in the possession of Nason and another Kodiak resident.
As previously reported by the Kodiak Daily Mirror, Nason was arrested in Kodiak while entering his Dodge Durango in a retail store parking lot on Mill Bay Road, according to law enforcement officials.
Nason was charged in Kodiak with multiple counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance and misconduct involving weapons. SEDU found a loaded handgun and a lot of drugs in Nason’s Durango, said Sgt. Garrett Frost, the SDEU supervisor who led the investigation, in an earlier interview. “A large quantity of the pills and a large chunk of meth were in Nason’s vehicle, and most of the rest was at his residence.”
Nason was in the Kodiak jail awaiting a bail hearing on the day of the Anchorage storage unit seizure. He was moved to custody in Anchorage after Kodiak Superior Court Judge Stephen Wallace denied Nason’s bail request.
Wallace denied Nason’s bail request at the time, citing his criminal record and his 15–20 year presumptive prison sentence if found guilty on the Kodiak charges.
“His criminal history reaches back to the 1980s with 12 prior felony convictions,” Wallace said at the time. “The presumptives are a substantial incentive for flight. I find it a substantial danger, and it would not be appropriate to grant this request.”
The haul would have ended up sold on the streets of Kodiak or in Kodiak Island villages and is only a small percentage of the illegal drugs that have been flowing through Kodiak for years, Frost said in September.
“100 percent to be sold here in Kodiak or in the villages,” Frost said. “I don’t know who they would be selling to, but these two have been working together for a long time. They go through a supply, [then] they get resupplied in two or three weeks.”
The danger, especially from Fentanyl, is real, Frost said. “The thing with Fentanyl is right now it’s a big deal here. One pill can be lethal. You can do the math in comparing what we seized… with the population of the island.”
At least six people are known to have died from Fentanyl overdoses or related causes in Kodiak since May 2021, according to Kodiak police. Each of the six had markers for Fentanyl in their blood at autopsy.
Frost, who has led the state’s drug interdiction effort in Kodiak for five years, said drug trafficking is endemic in Kodiak. It has been more difficult to stop given Kodiak’s constantly shifting population, air and sea transit, and a lot of ready cash on the streets.
