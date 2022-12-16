A bail hearing for the man who was busted twice in September for allegedly possessing huge quantities of drugs in Kodiak and Anchorage has been set for Dec. 28 in Anchorage.

Mark Daniel Nason, 54, of Kodiak, is in an Anchorage jail facing multiple felony drug and weapons charges. Federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents allegedly seized 11,000 blue Fentanyl pills, 10.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 150 grams of heroin and 500 grams of marijuana, in addition to weapons, from an Anchorage storage unit allegedly rented by Nason.

