The State Department of Transportation is splitting up the Tustumena replacement vessel project into three separate proposal requests.
The new proposals to build components of the estimated $237 million project are now under final review and set for release within the next few weeks, according to DOT Special Projects Liaison Greg Jennings.
The original RFP to build a replacement for the 58-year-old Tustumena drew interest but no bidders and was canceled in July.
Jennings said the new RFPs will separate the project into three three major areas: shipbuilding, propulsion and the elevator.
“Rather than have one builder find subcontractors for these components, we decided to do that ourselves,” Jennings said.
The elevator, which will enable the ship to call on differently-designed ports, is especially complicated.
“The elevator is definitely seen as a complex component,” Jennings said, adding that it would be hard to find a single contractor to complete the new ship. “This isn’t a basic passenger ship.”
In an interview last month, Jennings told KDM: “These are complex vessels that get built only once and are not large profit-drivers for shipyards.”
In that same interview, Jennings also said: “I don’t believe there’s any chance we don’t move forward with this project. It’s a priority project.”
After initial proposals failed to gain a bidder, the state hired an advisor to help identify the obstacles that shipbuilders are seeing with the way the Tusty replacement proposal was originally written, said Sam Dapcevich, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation & Public Facilities, has told KDM in a previous interview.
Jennings said it’s common for ships to be built today using owner-procured subcontractors rather than expect a single contractor to assume risk for the entire project. “The U.S. Navy does it all the time, and private companies do it this way, too.”
For example, he said the ship’s diesel-electric propulsion system, including bow thrusters, batteries, engines, controls, monitoring and fuel management components, will be state of the art and require a specialized builder to bring it all together.
“We plan for this ship to have a nice, long life, so we’re doing all we can to make sure the systems we build are the most technologically advanced and sturdy available,” Jennings said.
The shipyard will be responsible for knitting the whole package together, Jennings said.
The Tustumena replacement will be slightly larger than the Tustumena and slightly smaller than the Kennicott, the only other Alaska Marine Highway vessel certified to travel on the open ocean. It will hold up to 250 passengers and be able to carry 14 vans and 55 vehicles, according to the project’s current plan.
Despite the delay in contracting, the new RFPs won’t have an impact on delivery of the new vessel, projected to be sometime in 2027, Jennings told the Kodiak Daily Mirror last month.
Last summer, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the current budget includes $30 million for the planning and design of the vessel that will replace the Tustumena.
The state has planned to replace the Tustumena since at least 2013, but funding has always been among the problems in turning those plans into reality.
A decade ago, John Falvey, still in his current role of Marine Highway System general manager, was reported by KDM as unveiling what was called an “ambitious” plan for replacing the Tustumena.
At the time, the schedule called for a committee to begin drafting specifications and plans for the new ship starting in the fall of 2013, with construction starting in the fall of 2015.
Entering the design phase, Falvey reportedly wanted a ship about 320 feet long — bigger than the existing 296-foot Tustumena, but smaller than the 382-foot Kennicott.
Funding restraints eventually put a halt to those plans.
This time around, there appears to be more state and federal funding available. But much of it remains unsecured. A total of $300 million is being made available from the Federal Transit Administration for ferry projects nationwide through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Sen. Lisa Murkowski played a “lead role in writing and negotiating.”
That funding, which is not yet attached to specific projects, will be channeled through one of three programs:
• The FTA’s Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program, a new program designed to provide funding to states that allow for basic essential ferry service in rural areas, was written by Murkowski’s office.
• The FTA’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program, which funds projects to support existing passenger ferry service, create new ferry service, and upgrade and repair ferries, among other things.
• The FTA’s Electric or Low-Emitting Ferry Pilot Program, which will provide competitive funding for low-emitting or electric ferries and related infrastructure needs.
